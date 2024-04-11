“I remember a match where I knew I should probably retire was against Novak Djokovic; That’s the mode Jannik Sinner has been in” – Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick believes Jannik Sinner has been making his opponents consider retirement in the same way Novak Djokovic did back in the day.

Sinner recently got his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign rolling with a thumping victory over Sebastian Korda in the second round. He defeated Korda 6-1, 6-2 in just 76 minutes on the back of five break points and 17 winners, also inducing a staggering 21 unforced errors from the American.

According to Andy Roddick, however, Korda didn't play as badly as the scoreline suggested and it was more about Sinner's level of dominance.

"If I'm in Seb's [Sebastian Korda] camp and I've never coached anyone so I take this with an empty box of doughnuts. But I think you just say 'This guy's in the zone, let's regroup and play for next week'. I'm not sure that he did too much wrong. We know that he has to improve his serve, that doesn't change by today's result, I actually thought he hit the ball well," Roddick told Tennis Channel [at 2:01].

Roddick then likened Sinner's current form to that of Novak Djokovic in his prime days, recalling a 6-1, 6-2 loss against the Serb in the second round of the London Olympics (2012).

"I remember a match where I knew I should probably retire was I came off the court against a guy named Novak Djokovic at the Olympics in 2012 on grass, which I felt pretty good about, and I lost 1 and 2 and I'm going, ‘Ok! I didn't do a whole lot wrong, that was a jarring experience.' That's kind of the mode that Sinner has been in for the last five or six months," Roddick added.

Expand Tweet

This was notably Jannik Sinner's 23rd win in his 24th match of the current season. He has won three out of the four tournaments that he's played in this year already. The Italian's solitary loss came against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals at Indian Wells.

Jannik Sinner to lock horns with Jan-Lennard Struff, Novak Djokovic faces Lorenzo Musetti in Monte-Carlo Masters 3R

Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner will have the opportunity to take his win tally to 24 for the current season when he takes on Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024.

It will be the World No. 2's second meeting with Struff in five weeks. The two clashed in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters on Sunday, March 10, where Jannik Sinner prevailed 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the third round at Monte-Carlo Country Club as well. He defeated Roman Safiullin, 6-1, 6-2 in his opener. In his next match, Djokovic will face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, against whom he holds a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis