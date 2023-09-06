"I respect it"- Sloane Stephens reacts to Daria Kasatkina promoting her YouTube channel before US Open 4R clash against Aryna Sabalenka

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens recently expressed her approval of Daria Kasatkina plugging her YouTube channel during the pre-match interview before her fourth round clash against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open.

Kasatkina runs a YouTube channel with her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako, a Russian-Estonian figure skater. The Zabiiako & Kasatkina channel features their tour life and personal lifestyle.

Before her match against Sabalenka, Kasatkina was interviewed by Rennae Stubbs, who asked Kasatkina how she prepares for a night match at the US Open.

"We spent the whole yesterday thinking how to promote my YouTube channel. I think this is it. Guys, subscribe. You can search my name on the search bar. In case the match isn’t interesting, you can watch the YouTube," Kasatkina replied.

Stephens shared the video of Kasatkina’s hilarious interview on Twitter (now X) on Wednesday, September 6.

"I respect it," Sloane wrote, along with a laughing emoji.

Kasatkina lost to Sabalenka in straight sets 1-6, 3-6. Sabalenka dominated the match with her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game. Kasatkina struggled to cope with Sabalenka’s pace and accuracy and made many unforced errors.

Sloane Stephens bows out of US Open with first-round defeat to Beatriz Haddad Maia

Sloane Stephens at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

World No. 36 Sloane Stephens was knocked out in the first round of the 2023 US Open by Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia on Monday, August 28.

Stephens had reunited with her old coach Kamau Murray, who guided her to the US Open title in 2017. The 30-year-old had shown some signs of improvement in the summer by winning a title in the WTA 125 event in Saint-Malo; reaching the semifinals at Rabat; and quarterfinals in Cleveland, Akron, and Mexico.

However, the American could not replicate that form at Flushing Meadows, where she also reached the quarterfinals in 2018.

19th seed Haddad Maia proved to be a formidable opponent for Stephens. The Brazilian saved 11 of 15 break points. Stephens eventually lost 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 in a hard-fought match that lasted two hours and 57 minutes.

Sloane Stephens admitted that she was disappointed with her performance and the result, but also praised Haddad Maia for playing well.

"I think I had a good summer obviously, [but] the only thing that really matters is here. So to be out in the first round is difficult," Stephens said. "I think that the tennis that I’ve been playing is good, and I can be proud of that."

"I think there’s still a little bit of tennis left in the year to kind of make some moves, so I’m just going to try to do that, try not to sulk about this too much. She [Haddad Maia] had to play a really strong match and I think she did; in the important moment she played well," Sloane added.