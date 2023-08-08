"I respect somebody's decision, but it is not a standard practice in sports" - Victoria Azarenka on no-handshake policy of Ukrainian players

Victoria Azarenka recently provided her thoughts on the no-handshake policy adopted by Ukrainian players.

Azarenka defeated Magda Linette 6-3, 6-0 in one hour and 12 minutes in the first round of the 2023 Canadian Open. This win also marked her 187th career match-win at WTA 1000-level tournaments.

Azarenka now has the highest number of match-wins at WTA 1000 events since their introduction in 2009, surpassing former World No. 1 Simona Halep.

During her post-match press conference, she was asked for her thoughts on Ukrainian players adopting a no-handshake policy towards players from Russia and Belarus.

The Belarusian expressed her weariness on discussing this topic and expressed her desire for an official announcement that would prohibit such inquiries. She added that the Ukrainian athletes' decision to refrain from shaking hands with Russian and Belarusian players is a personal choice, but not a common practice.

While Victoria Azarenka clarified that she personally would not adopt this policy, she also acknowledged that she was not in a position to pass judgment on others.

"So tired of talking about this. So I would hope that finally maybe the statement will be stop talking about this," she said.

"I feel like the very clear message is a personal choice of Ukrainian athletes to do that. That's not the standard practice. That's not something I would be doing, but I'm not in a position to judge."

The former World No. 1 reiterated that she would respect and accept the decision made by the other players.

"I respect somebody's decision, but it is not -- yeah, I don't think it's a standard practice in sports. And as I said I don't know how many times now, I will respect and accept the choice of the other player," Azarenka said.

Victoria Azarenka was booed at Wimbledon 2023 for not shaking hands with Ukraine's Elina Svitolina

Victoria Azarenka at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Victoria Azarenka was booed out of Wimbledon following her defeat at the hands of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the fourth round. Svitolina defeated Azarenka 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9) after an intense battle lasting two hours and 46 minutes.

In a show of respect for Svitolina's decision to refrain from shaking hands with Russians and Belarusians, Azarenka raised her hand towards her upon the end of the match. The Belarusian then proceeded to shake hands with the chair umpire.

The spectators at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club were unaware of Elina Svitolina's stance on handshakes. They were greatly displeased with Azarenka's behavior and expressed their discontent by vehemently booing her as she exited the court.

During an interview, Azarenka expressed that she did not possess the power to control the crowd and highlighted that many individuals failed to grasp the situation.

“I can’t control the crowd. I’m not sure that a lot of people were understanding what’s happening,” Victoria Azarenka said. “It wasn’t fair. It is what it is. What can I do?”