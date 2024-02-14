"I have a reverence for Venus Williams and Serena Williams but this is a joke" - Tennis commentator on Venus receiving wildcard for Indian Wells 2024

Tennis commentator and podcast host Craig Shapiro has expressed his disapproval of Venus Williams receiving a wildcard for the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Shapiro, known for his candid interviews with tennis personalities, said that he respects Williams and her sister Serena, but thinks that the wildcard is "a joke" at this stage of her career.

Venus Williams, ranked 480th in the world, has not played a competitive match since last year’s US Open, where she lost in straight sets against Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round. The BNP Paribas Open, one of the biggest and most prestigious tournaments on the WTA Tour, will take place from March 6 to 17 in Indian Wells, California.

Shapiro, who hosts the popular 'Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast,' shared his opinion on Williams’ wildcard during a Q&A session on Instagram on Tuesday, February 13. He was asked by a follower what he thought of the decision, to which he responded:

"I have a reverence for Venus [Williams] and her sister [Serena Williams] but I think the wildcard at this juncture is a joke."

Venus Williams has played exclusively in wildcards in every tournament since her comeback in August 2022 after a year-long hiatus.

A look into Venus Williams' performance in the Indian Wells over the years

Venus Williams vs Monica Puig Exhibition Match

Venus Williams has had a mixed record at the Indian Wells tournament, also known as the BNP Paribas Open.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion has made several quarterfinal and semifinal appearances, but she has never reached the final or won the title. She made her debut at Indian Wells in 1996, when she was just 15 years old. She reached the main draw after her qualifying rounds, where she lost to Julie Halard-Decugis in straight sets.

The 43-year-old then reached the quarterfinals and semifinals in 1997 and 1998, where she lost to Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis, respectively. She came back again in 2001 and reached the semifinals, where she was about to face her younger sister Serena for the sixth time on tour.

The day before the semifinal, Venus withdrew from the match due to a knee injury, giving Serena a walkover. This happened after Elena Dementieva, a Russian player, claimed that their father Richard would determine the outcome of the match.

The final between Serena and Kim Clijsters was played in front of a hostile crowd, who booed and jeered Venus and Serena throughout the match. The incident left a bitter taste in the Williams family, who decided to boycott the tournament for the next 14 years (via ESPN).

Venus did not return to Indian Wells until 2016, a year after Serena made her comeback at the tournament. Venus lost in the second round to Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara in straight sets after receiving a bye in her first round.

In 2017, Venus reached the quarterfinal, where she lost to Elena Vesnina in a three-setter. The following year, the American reached the semifinals, eventually losing to Russia's Daria Kasatkina in three sets. She also beat her sister, Serena, in straight sets in the third round.

Williams made her last appearance at Indian Wells in 2019, where she reached the quarterfinals for the sixth time, eventually losing to Angelique Kerber in straight sets. In the doubles, Venus Willams reached the quarterfinals (1997-98) and semifinals in 1999 with her sister Serena.

