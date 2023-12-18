"I root for Novak Djokovic; he's really beyond" – 'Ferrari' star Adam Driver reveals his preference for tennis legend over football teams

American actor Adam Driver recently stated that he prefers cheering for Novak Djokovic play tennis over watching football.

In his latest project Ferrari, Driver has portrayed the role of Italy's former motor racing driver and owner and founder of luxury sports car Ferrari S.p.A Enzo Ferrari. The film is set for a Christmas release but it has already hit the screens in Italy.

Driver has lately been touring parts of Italy for promotional events. He recently sat down with La Gazzetta dello Sport for a conversation to share his experience of being a part of the Ferrari project. Among several other things, he revealed his fondness for basketball and Michael Jordan.

"Basketball. Yes, I like basketball. Ever since I was a kid. I was in Indiana so I was supposed to be a Pacers fan, but... I was rooting for the Bulls. I was obsessed with Michael Jordan like everyone else, and from where I was, Chicago was only an hour and a half away by car, so... The Bulls," Driver said.

Driver was further asked if he appreciates any other sport including football. He denied having an inclination toward football and added that he likes watching 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic play tennis.

"I don't have any favorite football or soccer team. But I root for Djokovic: he's really beyond, I love watching him play," the American actor said.

"Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were the biggest superstars of tennis, but Novak Djokovic came in and beat both of them" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Three

French coach Patrick Mouratoglou recently claimed that Novak Djokovic has surpassed Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of stardom in the tennis world. He believes Djokovic has received a lot of hate for accomplishing that as well.

"Rafa and Roger were the biggest superstars of tennis, but Novak came in and beat both of them and the crowds hated him for that. I think he is booed for other reasons as well," Mouratoglou said.

Mouratoglou further highlighted that the Serb feeds off of the negativity against him as he uses it as motivation. He said:

"Novak says he doesn’t like this negativity, but sometimes he pushes the crowd to boo him because it helps him during the matches.. What we should not forget is has 14 million followers on Instagram, he is a huge hero in Serbia. He is the biggest name in tennis and we will all miss him when he stops playing the sport."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis