"I had to run away from the court to go and vomit" - Andy Murray continues trolling Liam Broady's 'awful' French Open outfit ft. Ivan Ljubicic

Andy Murray continued trolling Liam Broady's latest outfit, revealing that Ivan Ljubicic sent him a message saying he 'had to run away from the court and vomit' after seeing it.

Broady recently took to social media to share a picture of himself donning the official Bidi Badu outfit for this year's Roland Garros. The Brit opted for a bold and vibrant ensemble by wearing a multi-colored kit.

Having already commented negatively on his friend's newest kit, in jest, of course, Murray has now disclosed what the legendary Ivan Ljubicic thinks of Broady's outfit.

"He has been getting absolutely abused for the kit he was wearing today. It was awful. I even got a message from Ivan Ljubicic today saying, 'Sorry to send you this, but I had to run away from the court to go and vomit'."

"He said, 'This is awful. You need to say something to him'."

The producers then asked Andy Murray if they could send Liam Broady the video of his outfit being criticized, and the three-time Grand Slam winner was quick to answer:

"Yeah, please do, yeah. It's dreadful."

Andy Murray withdrew from the 2023 French Open

Andy Murray surprised tennis fans by withdrawing from the 2023 French Open, with various media outlets reporting that the announcement came after his decision to prioritize the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

"I'm not saying I would expect to win the French Open (on clay) if I played, but with Wimbledon, there is certainly a better opportunity to have a deep run," Murray said earlier this year.

The Brit's best result at the French Open is reaching the final in 2016, where he lost to Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 1-6, 2-6, 4-6.

In the last six years, including 2023, he has played only once in Paris, when he lost in the first round to Stan Wawrinka in straight sets, 1-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Most recently, Murray lost in the first round of the Italian Open and was then beaten 6-3, 6-0 by fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka at an ATP Challenger in Bordeaux.

The French Open runs from May 28 to June 11. Holder Rafa Nadal, who has won the French Open a record 14 times, also pulled out of the tournament after failing to regain full fitness from a hip injury.

Andy Murray won Wimbledon two times, in 2013 and 2016, but hasn't gotten past the third round since his quarterfinal appearance in 2017, missing the tournament entirely in 2018 and 2019, with the 2020 edition not being held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

