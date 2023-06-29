Nick Kyrgios, who reached the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, announced his triumphant return to this year's grasscourt Major with a bold statement.

In his first Grand Slam final, Kyrgios succumbed to Novak Djokovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). The Aussie fired an impressive 30 aces during the course of their three-hour and one-minute encounter. However, despite his valiant efforts, Kyrgios could not overpower the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Nick Kyrgios has not played a Grand Slam match since his five-set loss to Karen Khachanov at the 2022 US Open quarter-final nine months ago. He made his long-awaited comeback at the Stuttgart Open to kickstart his grass swing earlier this month.

However, his return was cut short when he lost his opening match against Wu Yibing 7-5, 6-3. Unfortunately, he withdrew from the Halle Open the following week due to yet another injury.

The former World No. 13 will want to present a strong challenge at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, building on his remarkable performance in reaching the final last year.

On Wednesday, June 28, Nick Kyrgios took to social media to share a picture of himself at Wimbledon with the caption:

"Some say I don’t fit in here……. I show them my resume."

"We're going to get paid what we deserve" - Nick Kyrgios backs Saudi Arabian investment in tennis

Kyrgios at the 2023 Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios responded favorably to the news that Saudi Arabia is currently engaged in discussions with the ATP Tour regarding the potential acquisition of a stake in the association.

Saudi Arabia's investment funds have made significant strides in the realm of sports, demonstrating their growing involvement by acquiring various clubs and participating in competitions.

In their pursuit of expanding their influence, they have engaged in fruitful discussions with the ATP Tour, exploring potential co-investments in the sport. These discussions have been facilitated by their sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF). Notably, ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi has recently expressed his optimism, characterizing the discussions as positive.

The oil-funded capital is continuing to invest in the sports industry and has already demonstrated its financial prowess by investing in football and golf.

In light of the news, Kyrgios has expressed that he wouldn't mind the move, as he firmly believes it will guarantee fair compensation for the athletes.

"FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP," Nick Kyrgios tweeted.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios twitter.com/relevanttennis… Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis



As reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.



Keep in mind that Saudi Arabia will likely host this year's Next Gen Finals as well. BREAKINGAs reported by the Daily Mail, Saudi Arabia is currently in talks with ATP Tour as they seek to acquire a stake in the world of tennis with their Public Investment Fund.Keep in mind that Saudi Arabia will likely host this year's Next Gen Finals as well. FINALLY. THEY SEE THE VALUE. WE ARE GOING TO GET PAID WHAT WE DESERVE TO GET PAID. SIGN ME UP

Saudi Arabia has yet to host an ATP tournament. However top players such as Daniil Medvedev and Stan Wawrinka have already participated in the Diriyah Cup exhibition event, which held its second edition in 2022.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes