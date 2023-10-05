Nick Kyrgios spoke about facing Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, claiming that the Swiss maestro never gave anyone room to breathe.

Kyrgios appeared on boxing legend Mike Tyson's podcast "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson" and was asked to name the toughest player he ever faced.

The Aussie claimed that while he had the most success against Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer could make a player feel like "s**t". He also said that Federer was the fan favorite wherever he played.

"It's a hard one because when I came on to the scene, I beat Federer, Nadal and Djokovic the first time I played either one of them, and then I've played them all multiple times now," Kyrgios said.

"I matched up really well against Nadal, like, I had most success against Nadal but Federer could make you feel really s**t. No matter where you played him in the world, he was the fan favorite. Playing in Europe, America, Australia, everyone wanted Federer to win all the time," he added.

Kyrgios said that while Novak Djokovic was the greatest of all time for him, he found Roger Federer the hardest to face, claiming that the Swiss never gave anyone room to breathe.

"So, I think Federer for me was probably the hardest to play, like, Novak is the greatest of all time, but for me, Federer was the hardest. He was really aggressive, he didn't give you much room to breathe," Nick Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios' record against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer in 2020

Nick Kyrgios faced Roger Federer seven times, with the Swiss leading 6-1 in the head-to-head between the two. The Aussie's victory over Federer in their very first match at the 2015 Madrid Open is the only time he came out on top.

Kyrgios and Nadal have locked horns on nine occasions, and the Spaniard leads 6-3 in their head-to-head. The last encounter between the two came in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, with Nadal winning 7-6(0), 5-7, 6-4. They were also scheduled to meet in the 2022 Wimbledon semifinals but the Spaniard withdrew from the tournament due to an abdominal injury.

Novak Djokovic is the only player out of the Big Three against whom, Kyrgios has a positive head-to-head, leading 2-1. However, the Serb came out on top in the biggest meeting between the two at last year's Wimbledon final, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3).

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins