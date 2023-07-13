Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka recently expressed her support for fellow tennis player Christopher Eubanks after the American reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon 2023.

Eubanks, who was ranked outside the top 200 five years ago, made a remarkable run at this year's Wimbledon Championships, beating top players like Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie en route to the last eight. He faced World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals and lost in a thrilling five setter.

Eubanks shared his thoughts on his career and his performance at the prestigious tournament at a post-match press conference, saying that he was enjoying his sudden rise without worrying about the results.

"So I'm just kind of enjoying the journey at this point. Wherever my career takes me, and I can continue to have the fun that I've been having, I can continue to work as hard as I've been working. Where I end up, I end up. We're going to see where it takes me," Eubanks said.

The 27-year-old also said he had gained more confidence from playing against some of the best players in the world.

"I would say that you know, I definitely believe a lot more in my ability to contend with some of the best players in the world. It's tough to really know until you've played some of the best players in the world. I've seen how my game can stack up against them," Eubanks added.

The video of Eubanks’ post-match press conference was posted by Tennis Channel on their Instagram account on Wednesday, July 12.

"Leaving London full of confidence," the post read.

Osaka reshared the video on her Instagram story and related to Eubank's journey, stating that he took much lesser time than her to come to terms with the uncertainty of a tennis career.

"felt this except I had to take a nine-month break to realize it lol," she wrote.

Naomi Osaka on Instagram

“I want to try to win the Olympics next year” - Naomi Osaka shares her comeback ambitions post-pregnancy

Naomi Osaka in the 2022 US Open

During a recent interview with a Japanese sports journalist, Naomi Osaka stated that she will be competing at the 2024 Australian Open and expressed optimism about her career post-pregnancy.

Osaka stated that she was determined to perform at a higher level and become a better player than she was in the previous year.

"I'm definitely going to perform well and be a better player than I have been last year. For me, my results just made me want to try harder and be the best that I can be. I'll be competing in Australia next year." she said.

The former World No. 1 also shared her desire to capture the Olympic gold medal, ideally at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I want to try to win the Olympics next year," Osaka stated.

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline

Poll : 0 votes