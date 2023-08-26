Daniil Medvedev has jokingly predicted that Novak Djokovic will not continue to play tennis beyond the age of 45.

Djokovic's French Open win earlier this year was his 11th Grand Slam title since turning 30 years old, breaking the record for the Open Era. He has won 11 of the 22 Majors that he has taken part in since turning 30 in 2017 – four Australian Opens, two French Opens, four Wimbledon Championships, and a US Open.

In comparison, the Serbian has won 'only' 12 of a possible 41 Grand Slam titles in his 20s — a sign that he is getting better as he ages.

Ahead of the 2023 US Open, Medvedev joked about Djokovic's longevity by predicting that he would not be in action on the ATP Tour beyond the age of 45.

"Him being back is great. I always said I want him to play every tournament, especially even if at the moment he seems super young, there's going to be one moment, we don't know when, 45 years old, 40 years old, he's going to stop. I think that's the reality. I don't think he's going to go more than 45 years old or something," he said with a smile.

Medvedev also said that Djokovic was "probably the greatest of all time" and that his own style matches the World No. 2 a lot more than Roger Federer's or Rafael Nadal's.

"So before he stops, it's great to see him play in every tournament. Out of let's say out of the big three, I played Roger, I was not the same as I am right now, my game matches Novak's the best. He's still probably the greatest of all time. It's great that I can give him hard time," he added.

The only Grand Slam title in Medvedev's trophy cabinet was clinched at the US Open two years ago when he stunned Djokovic in straight sets in the final, which also ended the Serb's quest for a Calander Slam. Looking back to that match from 2021, the Russian stated that it was probably one of the best matches of his career and hoped to face Djokovic in New York once again this season.

"Two years ago I managed to play definitely one of, if not the best, match of my life. I want to try to do it again. He's other part of the draw, so let's see," he expressed.

Medvedev's 2023 US Open campaign gets underway on Tuesday, August 29, with an opening round clash with Attila Balazs.

Daniil Medvedev hoping to prevent Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic from clashing at 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have faced off in the final stages of two Grand Slams this season. The former emerged victorious in the Wimbledon Championships final after the latter won their semifinal clash at the French Open.

With the 2023 US Open draw putting Alcaraz and Djokovic on course to face off in the title match, Daniil Medvedev is hoping that he, and other players, will ensure the two don't get a free and easy run to the final.

"I think it's great for tennis that we have these two guys playing against each other right now. As I say, it's a great story, but then the tournament starts and hopefully we can -- when I say 'we', me personally or someone else -- we're going to try to beat them and stop them from playing each other," he stated.

Alcaraz will commence his 2023 US Open campaign against Dominik Koepfer on Tuesday (August 29), while Djokovic is scheduled to take on Alexandre Muller on Monday.

