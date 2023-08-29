"I think she was happy that I spoke up for myself today" - Coco Gauff reveals the details of her conversation with Michelle Obama at 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff has stated that former US First Lady Michelle Obama was happy that she stood up for herself at the 2023 US Open.

On Monday, August 28, Gauff took on Laura Siegemund in the opening round of the New York Major. The youngster registered a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 comeback win to progress to the next round.

The hard-fought match was not without drama, as Gauff was unhappy with Siegemund taking too long to get ready to face her serve. She even approached the chair umpire and asked for her opponent to get time violations.

Gauff and Siegemund's contest was watched keenly by a packed crowd, including former US President Barrack Obama and his wife Michelle. At a press conference after the match, Gauff revealed that she had a conversation with both and that Michelle praised her for speaking up for herself.

"I'm glad I got to meet them. They gave me some good advice, too. They just told me how I handle myself in these situations. She said it's good to speak up for myself. I think she was happy that I spoke up for myself today," she said with a smile.

Gauff stated that meeting the Obamas changed her mood drastically as she was planning to be 'not very nice' in her press interaction.

"I actually just met them right before I came in here. So my mood is a little bit nicer. Maybe I'm saying nicer things than I actually planned on," she said with a smile, adding, "That lightened my mood. I literally texted, I was like, that's brightened my mood so much."

The 19-year-old further stated that she wasn't sure who was attending her match, but knew someone important was around due to the presence of the Secret Service — the federal law enforcement agency charged with protecting American politicians and their families, among other things.

"I wasn't sure they were here or not. I saw the Secret Service. I didn't know if it was Mr. Biden and Mrs. Biden. I knew it was somebody. Then I heard that maybe Mr. Clinton was coming. I didn't know who exactly it was. So I didn't know until after the match. I didn't see them in the presidential box. I was obviously looking at that, but they weren't I guess in my eyeliner," she explained.

"But afterwards, they told me they wanted to say hi. I've met Mrs. Obama before. They told me it was just her initially. Then Mr. Obama was there in the room, too. I was like, 'Oh, my God'. I haven't soaked it in because I literally just walked in here. I think I'm going to never forget that moment for the rest of my life. Yeah, I went from being really upset after a win to, like, being really happy," she added.

"I think the media, in general, put too much on age" - Coco Gauff on facing 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva at the US Open next

Coco Gauff with face Mirra Andreeva in a 2023 US Open 2R contest.

Coco Gauff registered a come-from-behind win against German qualifier Laura Siegemund in two hours and 51 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday, August 28.

Next up for the American sixth seed is a clash with 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who defeated Olivia Gadecki 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

When asked for her views on playing someone younger than her, Gauff stated that age doesn't matter and that it's the media, in general, that gives that aspect an unnecessary spotlight.

"Honestly the age is not anything I think about. I never thought about it before when I was on the younger end and I never thought about it in the past when I was on the older end. It means nothing. She has her ranking and that's all that matters. I think she's 16 or 17. 16, I don't know. She had a ranking then, that means she deserves to be here," she said.

"I think the media, in general, put too much on age. It doesn't matter if I'm playing someone younger. Yeah, didn't matter when I was younger, I was still beating some people older than me. She has an equal opportunity to do that on Wednesday," she added.

Gauff and Andreeva faced off for the first time on the WTA Tour at the French Open earlier this year, where the American registered a come-from-behind win in the third round.

Ahead of their meeting in New York, Gauff vowed to do better than she did at Roland Garros.

"I'm going to approach the match as I would any other match and try to do better for what I did at French Open. I was able to get through that one. I was tight in some moments. I think I'm going to try to improve upon that," she expressed.