Christopher Eubanks has divulged how making headway at the 2022 US Open changed his approach to his career.

Eubanks is enjoying a purple patch in his career, all of which started in Miami earlier this year when he reached his maiden Masters 1000 quarterfinals and subsequently debuted inside the World’s top 100.

While many wondered if the American’s campaign in March was just a stroke of good fortune, the 27-year-old managed to lay the lingering doubts to rest during the grasscourt season when he cinched his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Open.

Christopher Eubanks then staged the run of his career so far at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he reached his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The American, who is currently contesting the Citi Open, revealed what changed in the recent months that led him to believe in himself and his career as a pro tennis player.

He credited his growing confidence to his breakthrough at the 2022 US Open, where he defeated Pedro Martinez to earn his first-ever Major main draw win, having entered as a qualifier.

“A lot of it kind of started I would say a little bit last year, kind of getting the burden I felt like off my shoulders of never having a Grand Slam win, and I got my first one in at the US Open,” he said in his Citi Open press conference.

Eubanks said that he discussed the significance of the result with his friends, and remembered that he failed in his previous attempts despite having a worthy ranking.

“I told friends of mine, I said, ‘All right, now I actually feel like a pro.’ Because I felt like for years there were guys who maybe were ranked lower than me at the time but hit third round US Open, or had gotten Grand Slam wins under their belt, and I think I might have been, like, 0-5 or 0-6,” the American said.

“I think that's kind of where it really started was at US Open, getting my first win under the belt, and then things just kind of started to grow a little bit from there. The confidence definitely started there, and it's grown a little bit ever since all the way to this point pretty much,” he noted.

Christopher Eubanks reaches the third round at the Citi Open

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Citi Open

Christopher Eubanks is through to the third round of the ATP 500 Citi Open in Washington, D. C. The 27-year, who is currently enjoying a career-high ranking of World No. 29, is the 11th seed at the tournament.

After an opening-round bye, the American defeated Sho Shimabukuro 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32. He will now face Jordan Thompson for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Eubanks will hope to go deep in the North American hardcourt event as he looks to finalize a seeded spot at the US Open.