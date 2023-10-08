"I try to be toxic to you" - Serena Williams jokes with sister Venus Williams amidst serious discussion on personal growth

Serena Williams recently added a playful twist to sister Venus Williams' message on self-improvement and toxic behavior from within.

In a thought-provoking video, Venus Williams delves deep into the intricate and often uncharted territory of confronting toxicity within oneself. The video titled 'Breaking Free: Confronting Toxicity Within Yourself' serves as a valuable addition to her series on values and truth.

In the video, Williams candidly discusses the signs that may indicate one's own toxicity. She highlights the allure of drama and conflict, emphasizing the need to differentiate between healthy engagement and destructive patterns.

"I'm going to put my hand up because I like gossip and a little bit of drama just as much as the next person," she said in a YouTube video. "But I prefer to probably just view other people's drama than actually have it in my life because it interferes with my productivity and it interferes with where I need to go. I just don't have the time for it."

The 43-year-old offers valuable insight into the desire for attention as a driving force behind toxic behavior. She draws parallels between seeking attention through drama and the behavior of a child throwing a tantrum for the sake of being noticed.

"So first of all, you might be enjoying the attention. When you have all this drama, then you're getting more attention," she said. "It's almost like when that little kid throws a fit for their parents because they want the attention and the attention that they get. And also it's a way of controlling your environment too. So that attention will come and you thrive on it."

In a surprising turn of events, Venus' sister and fellow tennis superstar, Serena Williams left a playful comment on the Instagram post where Venus shared a clip from her video to promote her YouTube channel. Serena's comment added a light-hearted touch to the poignant message of the video.

"I try to be toxic to you."

Serena Williams' comment on Instagram

"Venus and Serena Williams really opened a big gate for people of color in tennis, they're an inspiration to the world" - Patrick Mouratoglou

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open

Acknowledging the immense influence of Venus and Serena Williams on the world of tennis, French coach Patrick Mouratoglou praised their contributions to making the sport more diverse and serving as a source of inspiration for countless individuals worldwide.

Mouratoglou, who served as Serena Williams' coach for over a decade, highlighted the pivotal role played by the Williams sisters in the realm of tennis. He noted that not only did they create opportunities for individuals of diverse backgrounds, but also emerged as global symbols of motivation and encouragement.

"I think Serena and Venus Williams inspired a lot of African Americans and black people in general. They really opened a big gate for people of color. That's the inspiration, that's what it's like. They're an inspiration to the world," Mouratoglou said in an interview with CNN.

The Williams sisters have an impressive 30 Grand Slam singles trophies between them, having showcased their dominance in women’s tennis for almost 15 years. The powerful pair also won 14 Major titles as a formidable doubles team.

