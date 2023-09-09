"I was trying to stay focused but I was like, 'Who is there?'" - Daniil Medvedev on celebrities attending US Open SF against Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev was in scintillating form on Friday (8 September), overcoming World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in four comprehensive sets to reach the final in New York.

While the Russian was admittedly pleased with his level while speaking to the press following his victory, he also expressed his delight at seeing so many celebrities attend his match.

The likes of Tom Brady, Kevin Durant, Jimmy Butler, Jared Leto, Rami Malek and J Balvin attended the blockbuster encounter between Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz in New York.

In his press conference, Medvedev gushed about the stars' ubiquitous influence extending to tennis while also hoping that they had a good time at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"True, there were a lot of celebrities they were showing all the time," Medvedev said. "I was trying to stay focused but I was like, 'Who is there? Who is the next one?' I think I saw everybody who was there, and some of them, yeah, were pretty big stars. That's cool to see people enjoy tennis."

"That's amazing because that's the sport I love," he added. "So to see people I see on the TV and some of them I'm a fan and some of them I know just see in the movie or something like this, it's great to see them enjoy such a great match."

"I felt like even returning from back I can cause him trouble" - Daniil Medvedev on his tactics against Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz greet each other after their 2023 Indian Wells Masters encounter

During the interview, Daniil Medvedev also gave his thoughts on how he overturned his match-up disadvantage against Carlos Alcaraz in their semifinal clash.

The Russian asserted that while the World No. 1 dominated him in their previous two meetings at Indian Wells and Wimbledon, he never doubted his tactics — which included returning from a deep position behind the baseline.

"Talking about Carlos, I'm happy because in Indian Wells and Wimbledon, he used well my return position from the back," Medvedev said. "But I knew that in my opinion, it was not only this that made me lose to him, and I felt like even returning from back I can cause him trouble and I managed to prove it today."

Medvedev also found the victory especially rewarding, since the 20-year-old's dynamic approach to the game doesn't usually allow his opponents to play their best.

"It's great to know that even against probably one of the best dropshotters and serve-and-volley guys in the game, can return from far, can win matches. So great," he added.

Daniil Medvedev will now face 23-time Major winner Novak Djokovic in the championship match at the 2023 US Open. While the Russian trails the Serb by a margin of 5-9 in their head-to-head meetings, he managed to defeat his older opponent with relative ease in their 2021 US Open final clash.