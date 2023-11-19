"I've been in these situations before" - Novak Djokovic on Jannik Sinner having crowd support during ATP Finals final 

Novak Djokovic recently talked about Jannik Sinner garnering the crowd's support ahead of the finals of the ATP Finals.

Djokovic defeated Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 28 minutes to seal his spot in the final in Turin. This win propelled the World No. 1 one step closer to claiming a record seventh ATP Finals title. Meanwhile, Sinner defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-1, securing his place in the championship match.

The final will also provide Djokovic an opportunity to avenge his previous defeat [7-5, 6-7(5), 7-6(2)] at the hands of the Italian during the round-robin stage.

During the post-match press conference, following his semifinal victory, Novak Djokovic talked about the upcoming final against Jannik Sinner. The Serb acknowledged that the 22-year-old would undoubtedly enjoy the support of the crowd, just as he did during the group stages.

He expressed his familiarity with such situations, where the crowd is against him, having encountered them numerous times before. The World No. 1 stated that he is optimistic that his vast experience will help him tackle the situation.

"I've been in these situations before. Hopefully experience can help a bit. But I don't think it's going to prevail because he's been playing well, he's going to have crowd on his side," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion expressed that the crowd cheering against him will motivate him to prepare better. He also stated that the match against Carlos Alcaraz provided him with "good feelings" ahead of the championship, adding that it was the finest performance he has delivered throughout the tournament.

I know what I expect. I think having already a match against him in this kind of atmosphere helps me prepare better. The performance of tonight really gives me good feelings ahead of tomorrow's final because I played my best match of the tournament so far," he added.

Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz: "He always brings out his best in these kinds of matches"

ATP Finals 2023

Following his win against Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the 2023 ATP Finals, Novak Djokovic talked about what it is like to play against the Spaniard in these high-pressure matches. The 24-time Grand Slam champion said that he approached the match with a strong mindset and was aware that the match was going to be intense.

“I approached the match with the right attitude, the right mentality, and I knew from the very first point it was going to be greatly intense. He had break points right away, 15/40 in the first game,” he said.

Djokovic stated that Carlos Alcaraz consistently delivers high-quality tennis, which prompts him to bring out his A-game too.

"That’s Carlos. He always brings out his best in these kinds of matches and starts with a lot of high quality tennis and intensity. You’ve got to match that, try to weather the storm, and I did that,” he added.

