"I can't wait to wear those" - Serena Williams expresses her gratitude and excitement for American rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s new Nike collaboration

Serena Williams recently received a box full of items from the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion's new 'Hot Girl Systems' collection, which was created in collaboration with Nike.

The 'Hot Girl Systems' collection, launched on February 20, is a collaboration between the rapper and Nike that features body-inclusive clothing and customizable footwear.

The lineup draws inspiration from the rapper's distinctive 'hottie' flames, reflective material, and Y2K-themed graphics. It features various items such as sports bras, pro shorts, a bodysuit, a bomber jacket, a cropped tee, Nike By You Air Max 97 shoes, and more.

Williams, who has been a Nike athlete since 2003, was one of the lucky recipients of the collection. In a clip shared on Instagram, Williams can be seen opening the box and pulling out each item, such as Nike Air Max 97 purple shoes, a bomber jacket, a sports bra, pro shorts, a scented candle, and the cropped t-shirt. The 42-year-old thanked Megan and complimented her on the collection.

"Okay, I've been waiting on this to come and it's finally here. It's Megan Thee Stallion and Nike coming together. Okay, so she just released a new collection. I can't wait to wear those," Serena Williams can be heard saying in the clip.

Serena Williams on Instagram

Coco Gauff believes Serena Williams' achievements are beyond comparison

Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Coco Gauff recently expressed admiration for Serena Williams, acknowledging that she will never reach the level of accomplishments achieved by her compatriot and tennis icon, who retired from the tour in September 2022.

Williams, widely recognized as one of the greatest players in tennis history, holds the record for most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open era (23). She has 14 Major wins in doubles (with elder sister Venus Williams) and is also a two-time mixed doubles champion with Max Mirnyi. Additionally, the 42-year-old won three Olympic gold medals in doubles with Venus, and a silver in singles.

In a recent interview, Gauff talked about her aspirations to become one of the best players of all time while recognizing the unparalleled achievements of Williams.

“I think for me greatness is… I think multiple people can be great. Obviously, there's only going to be one greatest of all time and I just feel like no matter what I do, I don't think anything I’ll do will compare to what Serena [Williams] did for the sport and the game and with the amount of times she won,” she told The National News.

Gauff expressed her ambition to do her best to be recognized as one of the greatest in the sport.

“But I definitely would like to be, when I retire, people, when they think of the best players, I'd like to be in that conversation. So hopefully I can do better and continue to do better,” the 19-year-old stated.

“It's a big goal. It's a lot to try to do. But again, I feel like if I put a ceiling on something, then I'll stop at that ceiling or even worse, stop under it. So I just want to make things as limitless as possible. And at the end, when I put my racquets up, I can say I did everything I could to do all the things I wanted to,” she added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas