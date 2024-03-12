Holger Rune's appointment of Patrick Mouratoglou as his coach didn't sit well with tennis analyst Brett Connors. He criticized the decision, particularly in light of the Frenchman's involvement in Simona Halep's doping ban.

Following Rune's split with Boris Becker, the Dane announced in February that he would be reuniting with Mouratoglou, who coached him from October 2022 to August 2023.

Before Mouratoglou coached the 20-year-old, he coached former WTA No.1 Simona Halep. Controversy struck when she was suspended by the ITIA after testing positive for roxadustat after the 2022 US Open. In November 2023, Mouratoglou took responsibility for Simona Halep's ban, admitting that the collagen he gave her was contaminated with a banned substance.

In the recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast, Brett Connors explained a post he saw on X (formerly Twitter), where a user told Rune that he should ensure Mouratoglou doesn't mix his drinks. Rune hilariously replied that his mom takes care of that.

“Mouratoglou came forward and said it was his fault, his team did something that led to it, which is part of the appeals process but he's coaching now and he's back with Holger Rune... I saw someone on Twitter tweeting that 'make sure he doesn't mix any of your drinks' and Rune replied don't worry my mom takes care of that,” Brett Connors said (26:50).

The American also mentioned that he doesn't want anything to happen to Holger Rune. He pointed out that the part Mouratoglou played in Simona Halep's ban didn't affect him as a coach negatively, unlike Halep, who hasn't played a professional WTA match since September 2022.

“I just don't want anything to happen with him. Mouratoglou can go ahead and say that but it hasn't affected him negatively like it did Halep. Halep has had to miss this last year and half and her name has this whatever you want to say next to it and he just moves on to another player,” Connors said.

Holger Rune won the 2022 Paris Masters under the tutelage of Patrick Mouratoglou

Patrick Mouratoglou hugs Holger Rune following 2022 Paris Masters victory

Patrick Mouratoglou was Rune's coach when he secured his first Masters 1000 title at the 2022 Rolex Paris Masters. En route to the final, Rune defeated Stan Wawrinka, Hubert Hurkacz, Andrey Rublev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Félix Auger-Aliassime before triumphing over defending champion Novak Djokovic in the final.

Under the Frenchman's guidance, Rune also reached the final of the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters, where he was defeated by Andrey Rublev. He also made it to the final of the 2023 Italian Open, but was defeated by Russia's Daniil Medvedev.