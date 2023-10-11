"I want David Beckham to come cook for me & clean": Serena Williams' ex-coach in awe of ex-footballer & wife Victoria after Netflix docuseries release

Serena Williams’ former coach Rennae Stubbs has shared her views on the newly released documentary series based on English football icon David Beckham.

The four-episode docuseries has already gained a lot of traction on social media. ‘Beckham’ takes its viewer through the journey of David Beckham, starting from his initial days at Waltham Forest Under 12s to being an internationally celebrated football star.

Beckham’s media company Studio 99 has co-produced the documentary directed by Fisher Stevens.

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs recently took to social media to express appreciation towards the mini docuseries. She explained how it's next to impossible to not love David and Victoria Beckham after watching it. Stubbs also stated she wants David Beckham to cook and clean for her.

“Literally if you don’t LOVE David and Victoria Beckham after watching this doc, there is something wrong with you! Also I want David to come cook for me (and clean) !!! He’s amazing!!” Rennae Stubbs said reposting Victoria Beckham’s post on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Victoria's post read:

“I couldn’t be more proud of you and “us” I love you so much #DavidBeckham!! I can’t wait for you all to see #BECKHAM, streaming on @netflix from today! VB white tux coming soon! Kisses xx.”

David Beckham also opened up to Reuters about his thoughts behind indulging in the project.

"I felt it was the right thing to do and the right time, actually, and also I wanted something for my family to look back on and to really enjoy," Beckham said.

"When I started my career in the '90s in Manchester ... there was amazing music and amazing scenes to be around and Manchester United were one of the most successful teams in football... It reminds you of something that was very special and I hope people watch this and feel special and remind them of good memories." he added.

“If you do believe in a God, he didn't ask u to do this sh**!” - Serena Williams’ former coach on Hamas’ attack on Israel

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs has strongly condemned Hamas' recent attack on Israel.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni-Islamic fundamentalist, militant, and nationalist organization, recently launched a shocking attack on Israeli towns close to the Gaza Strip.

In light of the incident, Stubbs took to social media to share her views, criticizing religion and the Hamas organization.

"Maybe an unpopular comment here, but can we all agree, religion is the world's worst scam. IDK strike me down but if religion didn't exist we wouldn't be having these wars! And if you do believe in a God, he didn't ask u to do this sh**!" Stubbs’ Instagram story read.

