NFL legend Tom Brady recently took a deep dive into Novak Djokovic's approach towards tennis.

Djokovic has stayed on top of the game despite being in his late 30s and has won seven of the last 11 Majors that he has played. He also broke his own record of being the oldest year-end World No. 1 last year at 36.

Against that background, Tom Brady was recently invited by the Novak Tennis Podcast to discuss some of the elements contributing to the 24-time Major winner's dominance.

The American quarterback pointed out that the Serb takes his time in getting into a good rhythm. He also added that athletes often conserve their energy to get a lay of their opponent's game plan.

"I watched Novak Djokovic lose so many first sets and then, he's just feeling it out," Tom Brady said on the podcast. "You don't need to dominate 6-0, 6-0, 6-0, sometimes you can lose a little bit early."

"Not that you're trying to, but the other team's got a plan as well. And I think as the game goes on, you see what the plan is, then ultimately you adjust your plan to counter, or almost like a counterattack," he added.

Listen to Brady speaking below:

"Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport" - Novak Djokovic

Tom Brady and Novak Djokovic embrace at the 2023 French Open.

For those unaware, Novak Djokovic and Tom Brady are good friends. The seven-time NFL Championships winner sat in the Serb's box during his Roland Garros and US Open triumphs last year.

The 10-time Australian Open champion even admitted during an exhibition event in Riyadh last December that he looked up to the 46-year-old Brady owing to the latter's career achievements and longevity.

"Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone that has had such a great career and longevity," the Serb had said to the Saudi press last year. "He has put a lot of hours and a lot of time into self-care, into recovery, into making sure that in a way every aspect of his body and mind is covered so that he can have a long-lasting, successful career.”

He also hoped to prolong his career till 40, just like Brady.

"I know him personally and I learned a lot from him, from his example," he added. "And hopefully I can have a career that goes up to 40 or maybe even beyond - let's see."

