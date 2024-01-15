"I watched your videos"- Novak Djokovic responds to Nick Kyrgios questioning him over his tennis skills during 1R match at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic recently responded to Nick Kyrgios's comments about his technique during his first-round match against Dino Prižmić in the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic secured his 90th win at the tournament on Sunday (January 14), engaging in a thrilling four-set encounter with the 18-year-old Croatian tennis sensation. The match, lasting four hours and one minute, marked his longest first-round match in a major.

Kyrgios, who missed the 2024 Australian Open due to injury, is currently on commentary duty for Eurosport. The Australian shared a video on his Instagram story from the commentary box during the Serb's match. During the fourth set, Kyrgios observed Djokovic's impressive play, noting how he continues to excel even as fatigue sets in for others.

He's just getting better when everyone else is getting tired,” Krygios said in the video clip.

Kyrgios expressed admiration for Djokovic's backhand shot and playfully questioned when he got such skilled hands in the caption.

“When did you get these hands” Krygios wrote.

Djokovic reposted Kyrgios's video on his Instagram story a few hours later. He playfully remarked that he acquired his impressive arms by watching some of Kyrgios's videos.

“I watched some of your videos and picked it up” Djokovic said.

The World No.1 will next face 24-year-old Australian Alexei Popyrin in his second round match at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios head to head

2023 Australian Open: Previews

Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have clashed on three occasions in their careers.

Their first encounter took place in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open in 2017, where Kyrgios defeated the Serb in straight sets. The Aussie went on to lose in the semifinals to eventual champion Sam Querrey.

In their second meeting at the 2017 Indian Wells Masters, Kyrgios secured another victory over the 36-year-old, winning in straight sets.

It took the 24-time Grand Slam champion two attempts to claim a win against Kyrgios, at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The thrilling encounter concluded with scores of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). The victory marked the Serb's seventh Wimbledon title and his 21st Grand Slam singles title overall.

Novak Djokovic is currently competing in his 19th Australian Open; if he wins, he would surpass Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, becoming the only player to have clinched 25 Grand Slam titles.

