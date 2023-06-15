Stefanos Tsitsipas' comments on his relationship with WTA player Paula Badosa incited various reactions from tennis fans.

Tsitsipas' comments on Badosa and their relationship began circulating on social media after his latest interview in Stuttgart, following which the comments spread like wildfire. The World No. 5 called his Spanish girlfriend "his soulmate", adding that "it's very rare that you find your soulmate."

"We are a couple. But not only (that). We are soulmates. That's how it should be defined. It is very rare that you find your soulmate. If you ask Paula, she'll tell you exactly the same thing," he said.

Tennis fans were quick to react, with some making fun of the situation.

"If they break up he’s gonna be out of the top 100 i fear," a fan wrote on Twitter.

"He's gonna dye his hair black and his Twitter is gonna look like my teenage angst tumblr," another fan added.

"Yikes. It's not like his career is flourishing as it is. And now he's talking 'soul mates'," a fan said.

There were others, though, that supported Tsitsipas' comments and wished him and Paula Badosa well.

"They're so in love that they wish to share with the others. It's beautiful. Why should one hide? We are glad if they share it with us," a fan wrote on social media.

"Lovely words from a lovely guy to a lovely girl," another added.

Some felt the need to respond to the haters, who were quickly pilling up, as per usual on social media.

"Feel mad about his happiness? Just keep smiling and making them feel worse, Fluffy," another fan was clear as day.

"He's just happy and in love and people are anxiously waiting for a breakup, like some of y'all are so unserious. Even if you hate him, Paula didn't do anything wrong," a fan wrote in Tsitsipas' defense.

Here are some more reactions:

Stefanos Tsitsipas congratulates Novak Djokovic: "You've touched our hearts"

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently congratulated Novak Djokovic on social media for his historic 23rd Grand Slam title. Djokovic conquered the 2023 French Open, winning his third title at Roland Garros by beating Casper Ruud, 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, in the final.

Tsitsipas took to social media to congratulate the man that defeated him in the 2021 French Open final as well as the 2023 Australian Open final.

"Novak, you've touched our hearts with your unwavering spirit and strong determination. Your ability to bounce back from challenges has become a symbol of hope for fans around the world," Tsitsipas wrote.

"Thank you for showing us that with hard work and passion, dreams can become a reality," he added.

