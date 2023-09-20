"If I feel competitive and enjoy what I do, why would I limit myself?" - Rafael Nadal on whether he will continue playing after 2024

Rafael Nadal has said that although 2024 is most likely to be his last year in professional tennis, he might continue playing for as long as his body holds up.

Nadal's 2023 season hit a bump with a hip injury during the Australian Open in January and he has been absent from the remaining three Grand Slam tournaments since. He underwent surgery and is now steadily recovering.

There has been a lot of speculation about when he would return to the tour, with his uncle Toni saying his nephew would make a comeback at the 2024 Australian Open if everything went as planned. However, the Spanish legend remained silent until Monday, September 18, when he gave an interview to Movistar Plus+.

The next day, Rafael Nadal sat down for another interview, this time with AS. He said that 2024 would be his final year on the tour. However, the 37-year-old left the door open, saying that if he feels competitive, he will continue playing beyond.

"Let's see. I think it's [2024] going to be my last year. I'm pretty convinced. Although, at the same time, at this point, at the end of September, I don't know. What can happen? If suddenly things are working very well, I feel fine physically, my head usually works. If I feel competitive and enjoy what I do, why would I limit myself? I can't say 100%," Nadal said.

"What do I think my last year is going to be? I'm saying it, I think it's going to be my last year. What is it going to be 100%? I can't be sure either because things can always happen and I don't want to say one thing 100% and then they say, you said such a thing, because I'm not 100% sure. Now, if I had to bet anything, I'd say it's my last year," he added.

"Training little tennis, but working a lot in the gym and in rehabilitation" - Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the Madrid Open 2022

Rafael Nadal also opened up about his rigorous training regimen with his team as he prepares for his comeback to the tour.

The Spaniard has been putting in daily training sessions, focusing on intensive gym workouts, and also doing a substantial amount of aerobic exercises.

"I am with the team every day, training little tennis, but working a lot in the gym and in rehabilitation, many days doing double sessions morning and afternoon. In the morning, more on the track and in the afternoon, a little more aerobic work," he said.

"In the end, it is a time to make an effort, many times without seeing immediate results. I know how that works. But trusting that in two months, things will change radically and that I will have the opportunity to prepare as I would like for next year," he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will have an opportunity at the 2024 Australian Open to narrow the gap between his Major count and that of his arch-rival Novak Djokovic. With 24 Grand Slams, the Serb currently holds a two-title lead over the Spaniard.

