"If I start thinking about all this, I'm going to lose focus" - Aryna Sabalenka on the World No. 1 spot being on the line ahead of Wimbledon SF

World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka recently discussed staying focused as she gets close to becoming World No. 1 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

This possibility arose as current World No.1, Iga Swiatek, was ousted from the tournament by Elina Svitolina at the Centre Court in a riveting quarterfinal match. Svitolina secured the hard-fought win with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-7(7), 6-2 on Tuesday.

Sabalenka's rise through the ranks was confirmed following her victory against Madison Keys in the quarterfinals. She was undeterred by the crowd's support for Keys, winning 6-2, 6-4.

In her post-match press conference, Sabalenka said (via ASAP Sports):

"Anyway, it was amazing atmosphere. I mean, even if they support her, I was really enjoying playing in front of them."

Despite a moment of potential momentum for Keys in the second set, Sabalenka quickly snatched back control.

"When she was serving for 5-2, 40-Love up, I was just, like, kind of telling myself that it's okay, we going to play third set, that's fine. Just try to put a little more pressure on her in this set," she explained.

Aryna Sabalenka has demonstrated consistent form, with three semifinal appearances and a victory in Australia over the past year.

Her absence from Wimbledon last year due to an unspecified issue seems to have stoked her determination to perform better.

"I was thinking that, okay, it's a good time to kind of like reset and start everything over again," she revealed.

To ascend to the world No. 1 spot, Sabalenka must at least reach the Wimbledon final. The runners-up at Grand Slams earn 1,300 points, while winners earn 2,000.

When asked about the prospect of clinching the world No. 1 spot or reaching her first Wimbledon final, Sabalenka underlined the importance of staying focused.

"To be honest, I want both (smiling). But I'm trying to focus on myself because I know if I'll start thinking about all this stuff, I'm going to lose my focus on court, my game," she candidly confessed.

The 25-year-old also expressed her respect for her upcoming opponent Ons Jabeur.

"She's making the history. I think this is the biggest motivation for her. That's why she's really doing well this season, and especially here at Wimbledon," she said.

Aryna Sabalenka echoes Serena Williams' 2016 achievement

Aryna Sabalenka plays a backhand at Wimbledon 2023

Aryna Sabalenka has secured her place in the semi-finals of 2023 Wimbledon with a commendable 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Madison Keys on Wednesday.

The top spot in women's singles tennis is now within reach for Sabalenka. If she comes out victorious in her semi-final match, she will put an end to Iga Swiatek's 67-week reign as World No. 1.

Maintaining a remarkable 40-7 win-loss record for this year's WTA Tour, Aryna Sabalenka has already added three titles to her name.

This will be her second appearance in the Wimbledon semi-finals, with her previous being in 2021, having missed out on last year's tournament.

Sabalenka has already claimed the 2023 Australian Open title and she also made it to the semi-finals at Roland Garros. With her win over Keys, she equaled Serena Williams' achievement in 2016. They reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon in the same year.

Sabalenka has made it to the semi-finals across Slam events six times, securing one title so far.

Joining Ann Jones and Chris Evert, Aryna Sabalenka becomes the third player in the Open Era to achieve victory in her first six women's singles Majors quarter-finals.

