Holger Rune recently took a sly dig at his Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 campaign that ended in the quarterfinals on Friday, April 12.

Rune's worked relentlessly in the three matches that he played at Monte-Carlo Country Club this year after having received a bye in the first round. To begin with, he took on India's Sumit Nagal on Wednesday in a three-setter that stretched to two days due to rain.

He overcame Nagal 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on Thursday but had no time to recover as he had Grigor Dimitrov lined up in the third round the same day.

Dimitrov, too, produced a gritty performance to take the match into the third set, however, Rune prevailed with a 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-6(2) scoreline to set up a quarterfinal meeting with an in-form Jannik Sinner in the first half of Friday's proceedings.

Rune put up a fight against Sinner but the Italian eventually won 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 in a match played in front of a hostile Monte-Carlo crowd.

The Dane recently took to X (formerly Twitter) and highlighted that it all happened in just 38 hours.

"3 matches in 38 hours a short but beautiful @ROLEXMCMASTERS. Happy about my level of tennis. Things to improve still and will start working on this Monday. Enjoy the weekend," he wrote.

An X user inferred that the 20-year-old was trying to make an excuse, hence, offered advice, writing:

"Real champions don't cry like this. Lesson # 1"

At this, Holger Rune told the user that he was fine with being his expressive self and explained that his tweet wasn't a complaint, writing:

"Hi. If I want to cry, I cry. If I want to scream, I scream. That's me. And by the way, I never cry. This post was mainly mentioning that it's probably the shortest tournament I had in a long time in Europe and still 3 matches. Very efficient."

Holger Rune to drop out of ATP Top 10 after failing to defend runner-up points at Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Holger Rune

Holger Rune is set to drop out of the Top 10 in the ATP men's singles rankings after he failed to defend his points from last year's performance at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The current World No.7 ended as second best to Andrey Rublev at Monte Carlo Country Club in 2023 but couldn't go any further than the quarterfinals this year, losing 400 points.

Rune has won 15 out of 22 matches so far in the 2024 season, most notably reaching the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

