"If Jannik Sinner doesn't win Australian Open 2024, it's kind of a disappointing campaign" - Tennis journalist

World No. 4 Jannik Sinner hit a rich vein of form towards the end of 2023. The Italian's recent results, however, wouldn't mean much if he doesn't win this year's Australian Open, as per noted tennis journalist Jon Wertheim's comments on Tennis Channel.

Sinner caught fire after suffering an early exit at last year's US Open, winning two ATP 500 titles in Beijing and Vienna. The 22-year-old had also secured his maiden big title at the Canadian Open months prior, which he followed up with a runner-up finish at the ATP Finals in November.

Jannik Sinner has continued to play a high level of tennis this year, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals without dropping a set. Jon Wertheim, however, believes that the Italian is yet to stake his claim as one of the best players at the Grand Slam tournaments.

According to him, while Sinner has monopolized the ATP tour, which employs the best of three matches, he has yet to make a dent in the more arduous best-of-five format.

Moreover, the journalist insisted that at Jannik Sinner's age there can't be any 'consolation prizes' for a losing effort, and that he must go all the way in Melbourne to solidify his claim amongst the best of the best.

"[There's] one differentiator in tennis that we don't talk about nearly enough is best of 3 vs best of 5. Some of it is physicality, some of it is, you can regroup, you can lose two sets and come back. I just feel you gotta watch Sinner do it in best-of-five. The play in November was terrific, I think Sinner has answered a lot of questions, but I think he's also in a phase of his career where [he gets] no more consolation prizes," Wertheim said on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast (at 8:19).

"No more victories if he doesn't win this title, it's kind of a disappointing campaign. This could be a breakthrough, but it also could be... 'Great November, but you didn't bring it when it mattered'. He's had a lot of fights and defeats," he added.

Jannik Sinner looking to reach the semifinals of a Major for only the second time in his career

Jannik Sinner looks on at the 2024 Australian Open.

Jannik Sinner will face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev on Tuesday (January 23) for a place in the last four in Melbourne. The Italian will be the favorite heading into the match, as he is well-rested and has played better tennis than his Russian opponent.

Rublev, on his part, has played two five-setters in his last four matches. The 26-year-old was also forced to overcome a two-sets-to-one deficit against local favorite and 10th-seeded Alex de Minaur on Sunday (January 21) to reach the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, had an easy fourth-round outing against Karen Khachanov, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in two hours and 35 minutes. The fourth seed also leads Andrey Rublev by a close margin of 4-3 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP tour, making him the odds-on favorite to win the match.

The young Italian last reached the semifinals of a Major tournament at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where he was denied by Novak Djokovic in straight sets. He can face the Serb again in Melbourne, provided both players win their last-eight matches.