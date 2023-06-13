Novak Djokovic created history by winning the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles to become the first and only man to win 23 Major titles.
Despite the Serb recording more Grand Slam titles than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and enjoying winning records against both, there has been pushback in regarding him as the 'GOAT.'
A philosophy professor at ANU, Ben Bramble, penned an opinion piece for The Guardian in which he outlined his arguments against awarding Djokovic the GOAT title.
Bramble alleged that the World No. 1's achievements were lessened by facing weak competition in the wake of Federer's decline due to injuries and aging.
"Since 2019, Djokovic has won eight slams. But during this time, Federer was too old and injured to play his best, and the competition was generally pretty weak. It is not that these eight slams don’t count. But they are worth less," Bramble wrote.
Dismissing the Serb's winning record against Federer as "irrelevant" due to their peaks coming at separate times, Bramble also downplayed the 36-year old's achievements by alleging that his "physical advantages, at the same time, reduce the greatness."
He concluded by saying that the GOAT debate should be settled by determining the most mentally strong player, rather than Grand Slam records.
"In the end, the greatest might come down just to this factor: mental toughness. It is unclear who is best in this regard," he wrote.
Tennis journalist Sasa Ozmo shared a link to the article and expressed his amusement at Bramble's words.
"Laughing so hard at this," he tweeted.
A fan posted an excerpt of Bramble's words seemingly belittling the Serb's achievements and questioned whether the piece was satire.
"Consider next physical advantages. Djokovic isn't 10 feet tall but he is extremely fast and flexible. He is, as they say, "The rubber man". This is an immense physical advantage. It allows him to extend points and grind opponents down.' Is this satire?
"If there was a Nobel prize for mental gymnastic, we would have a winner from today," another fan chimed in.
Here are a few more fan reactions:
"I take GOAT as a compliment of course for all the achievements" - Novak Djokovic
Following his win over Casper Ruud in the French Open final, Novak Djokovic joined Barbara Schett for an interview. When she joked about addressing him as the "GOAT," the Serb said:
"You can call me Novak! I like my name!"
The World No. 1 expressed that he considered the 'GOAT' title as a compliment for all his hard work and achievements.
"I take [the GOAT] as a compliment of course for all the achievements. This one today came as a crown for all the hard work this year. Two Slams - I said before the season started that I wanted to peak in Slams, I wanted to play my best tennis there," he said.
Up next, Novak Djokovic will strive to defend his title and secure his third Grand Slam title of the season at Wimbledon in July.
