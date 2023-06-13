Novak Djokovic created history by winning the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slam titles to become the first and only man to win 23 Major titles.

Despite the Serb recording more Grand Slam titles than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and enjoying winning records against both, there has been pushback in regarding him as the 'GOAT.'

A philosophy professor at ANU, Ben Bramble, penned an opinion piece for The Guardian in which he outlined his arguments against awarding Djokovic the GOAT title.

Bramble alleged that the World No. 1's achievements were lessened by facing weak competition in the wake of Federer's decline due to injuries and aging.

"Since 2019, Djokovic has won eight slams. But during this time, Federer was too old and injured to play his best, and the competition was generally pretty weak. It is not that these eight slams don’t count. But they are worth less," Bramble wrote.

Dismissing the Serb's winning record against Federer as "irrelevant" due to their peaks coming at separate times, Bramble also downplayed the 36-year old's achievements by alleging that his "physical advantages, at the same time, reduce the greatness."

He concluded by saying that the GOAT debate should be settled by determining the most mentally strong player, rather than Grand Slam records.

"In the end, the greatest might come down just to this factor: mental toughness. It is unclear who is best in this regard," he wrote.

Tennis journalist Sasa Ozmo shared a link to the article and expressed his amusement at Bramble's words.

"Laughing so hard at this," he tweeted.

Saša Ozmo



"Laughing so hard at this," he tweeted.

A fan posted an excerpt of Bramble's words seemingly belittling the Serb's achievements and questioned whether the piece was satire.

"Consider next physical advantages. Djokovic isn't 10 feet tall but he is extremely fast and flexible. He is, as they say, "The rubber man". This is an immense physical advantage. It allows him to extend points and grind opponents down.' Is this satire?

Yannich



A fan posted an excerpt of Bramble's words seemingly belittling the Serb's achievements and questioned whether the piece was satire.

"Consider next physical advantages. Djokovic isn't 10 feet tall but he is extremely fast and flexible. He is, as they say, "The rubber man". This is an immense physical advantage. It allows him to extend points and grind opponents down.' Is this satire?

"If there was a Nobel prize for mental gymnastic, we would have a winner from today," another fan chimed in.

"If there was a Nobel prize for mental gymnastic, we would have a winner from today," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Armin: "The last line is sending me, Nole is quite literally known for being the most mentally tough tennis player ever and being the best at winning the important points"

Raduconnor 🏆 @slay_suwei pathetic beyond belief Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa



Novak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian Laughing so hard at thisNovak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian theguardian.com/commentisfree/… Laughing so hard at this 😂Novak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian theguardian.com/commentisfree/… This should’ve been a Reddit post or a twitter thread from an anon profile with a picture of federer as the dp, not a bloody guardian articlepathetic beyond belief twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… This should’ve been a Reddit post or a twitter thread from an anon profile with a picture of federer as the dp, not a bloody guardian article 😭😭 pathetic beyond belief twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

octoemotional @tennisloverer twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa



Novak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian Laughing so hard at thisNovak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian theguardian.com/commentisfree/… Laughing so hard at this 😂Novak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian theguardian.com/commentisfree/… i mean its an article about the tennis goats and mentions nick kyrgios, tell’s you how much the journo knows i mean its an article about the tennis goats and mentions nick kyrgios, tell’s you how much the journo knows 😂 twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Juan José @jjvallejoa Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa



Novak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian Laughing so hard at thisNovak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian theguardian.com/commentisfree/… Laughing so hard at this 😂Novak Djokovic’s 23rd grand slam is a record – but please don’t call him the GOAT | Ben Bramble | The Guardian theguardian.com/commentisfree/… Why the Guardian would pay someone to write this kind of garbage is beyond me. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat… Why the Guardian would pay someone to write this kind of garbage is beyond me. twitter.com/ozmo_sasa/stat…

Novak Goat: "Please understand, these are very difficult times for Fedal fans, they are suffering and losing their minds. Be kind!"

Vansh: "@bramble_ben has proven how useless philosophy is as a major. He makes Tsitsipas look brilliant"

Ashudeep Suri: "Novak has created his legacy that nobody can take away from him! He should not be bothered about his haters anymore. He's the greatest. Stats are too much in his favor now"

V: "That's a lot of words to say that 'Ben is sad that people are calling Djokovic the greatest'"

Kiza: "The Guardian can't go any lower, they are quite laughable Saša at this point, does any one consider article like this relevant. Disgusting"

Anne Ryan Mazza: "What an embarrassing Article, making an absolute show of himself. You would think he would reread it before posting and decide that he is making a fool of himself by writing such Rubbish."

"I take GOAT as a compliment of course for all the achievements" - Novak Djokovic

The Serb poses with the 2023 French Open trophy

Following his win over Casper Ruud in the French Open final, Novak Djokovic joined Barbara Schett for an interview. When she joked about addressing him as the "GOAT," the Serb said:

"You can call me Novak! I like my name!"

The World No. 1 expressed that he considered the 'GOAT' title as a compliment for all his hard work and achievements.

"I take [the GOAT] as a compliment of course for all the achievements. This one today came as a crown for all the hard work this year. Two Slams - I said before the season started that I wanted to peak in Slams, I wanted to play my best tennis there," he said.

Up next, Novak Djokovic will strive to defend his title and secure his third Grand Slam title of the season at Wimbledon in July.

