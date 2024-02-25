“If you had to put money on a player between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, I’d put it on Sinner” – Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has snubbed Carlos Alcaraz for Jannik Sinner in the wake of the Spaniard's poor form and injury.

Alcaraz's performance graph has surprisingly dipped after his Wimbledon triumph in July 2023. Though he has made deep runs at the ten tournaments he has played in since then, he has failed to win silverware.

On the other hand, Sinner has been growing from strength to strength. In the same duration since July, the Italian has played the same number of tournaments as Alcaraz but has won trophies, including one at the Australian Open 2024.

The Spaniard most recently exited the Rio Open after rolling his right ankle during his opener against Thiago Monteiro. The injury has come just days before he's due to be part of a multi-million dollar event called the 'Netflix Slam'. If fit, he will take the court against none other than Rafael Nadal on Sunday, March 3.

Even though Alcaraz's injury isn't a major one and he's expected to recover in time, Stubbs, who has coached the legendary Serena Williams in the past, has voiced her concerns over the youngster's consistency.

"He [Carlos Alcaraz] has done his ankle, they're all hoping he's going to be back for his Netflix thing in Vegas, a lot of money on the line. But you know, Jesus man, it's a worry, it's a real worry," she said [at 45:49] in the latest episode of Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

Stubbs fancies Sinner to achieve more success in the next ten years and is willing to put her money on the Italian instead of the World No. 2.

"When you think about if you had to put money on a player doing better in their career over the next decade between Sinner and Alcaraz, I'd put it on Sinner. I think he's physically better, I think he has more game. I actually think he's a better all-round player at the moment," she added.

"If you compare Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner has less weaknesses" - Rennae Stubbs

Jannik Sinner won the Australian Open in January 2024

Further, in the same episode of Racquet's Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Rennae Stubbs provided a more elaborate comparison between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

Stubbs pointed out that the Spaniard lacks with his serve, whereas the serve is an asset for Sinner.

"The biggest issue with Alcaraz is his serve, it doesn't get him enough free points. Jannik has a huge serve," she said [at 46:19].

She continued:

"I think he [Carlos Alcaraz plays a little bit too defensively on certain surfaces. I think he's attackable to a forehand on a fast court, running to his forehand. If you compare Sinner and Alcaraz off their weakness, for me, Jannik has less weaknesses."

Stubbs' assessment, to some degree, can be justified by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's head-to-head tally, which currently stands at 4-3 in the latter's favor. The Italian has also won their last two encounters on the tour.