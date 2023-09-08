“If Serena Williams lost her cool like this, media bashing wouldn't end” – Fans react to Aryna Sabalenka getting away with racket abuse in US Open SF

Tennis fans on the internet were aggrieved at seeing Aryna Sabalenka get away with racket abuse during her US Open semifinal clash against Madison Keys on Thursday, September 7.

Sabalenka emerged victorious late on Friday at Arthur Ashe Stadium and advanced to the US Open final for the first time in her career. Her New York journey this year had been smooth as butter, until she met Keys on Thursday.

The Belarusian didn't drop a set en route to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows, but she was taken apart by Keys in the opening set of their encounter. The American secured the set with a bagel over the second seed, who struggled to find her feet till halfway through the following set.

Keys kept pressing the World No. 2 in the early stages of the second set. Struggling to let loose, Sabalenka lashed out at her team box suggesting there was something wrong with her racket, and asked for a replacement while sending the one in her hand flying into the digital screen.

Tennis buffs online criticized Aryna Sabalenka for her misconduct. A fan suggested her behavior was setting a wrong example with her actions writing:

"And thats your new world number one. Leading by example. Interesting times ahead."

Another fan argued the media reception would have been different if former World No. 1 Serena Williams had acted in a similar fashion.

"If Serena Williams lost her cool like this, the media bashing wouldn't end. I bet here it's gonna be 'nothing to see'," the fan tweeted.

A user chimed in saying:

"Black folk, we all starring in Serena, right...because there were absolutely zero consequences talmbout she tried."

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Aryna Sabalenka trails her next US Open opponent Coco Gauff 2-3 head to head

Aryna Sabalenka greets Coco Gauff.

Aryna Sabalenka will now square off against Coco Gauff in the 2023 US Open final clash. The Belarusian will look to clinch her second Majors trophy and also better her record over Gauff as she trails the head-to-head count 2-3.

The duo faced each other for the first time three years ago during the Lexington Challenger tournament. Gauff scored a surprise 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 victory over the higher seeded Aryna Sabalenka.

The Belarusian returned the favor in their second meeting at Ostrava Open later the same year. She won the Round of 16 match 1-6, 7-5, 7-6(2). Their next two encounters at Italian Open in 2021 and Canadian Open in 2022 went the American's way.

Both players faced off during the Indian Well Masters in March this year where Sabalenka registered a comfortable victory over Gauff in straight sets.

