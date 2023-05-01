World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has expressed her desire to attend university once her tennis career comes to an end. The 21-year-old revealed that she loves to study, has a thirst for knowledge, and misses the mental stimulation that school provides her. Therefore, the three-time Grand Slam champion would like to enroll at a university.

Swiatek is currently participating in the 2023 Madrid Open, where she aims to defend her WTA 1000 title. The top seed comfortably advanced to the last 16 with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over the 28th seeded American, Bernarda Pera.

After her third-round win, Swiatek was interviewed by Prakash Amritraj on the Tennis Channel. She was asked about where her thirst for learning came from since she is always reading books. The Pole responded that she loves to learn and will likely enroll in a university once she finishes her tennis career.

“I really like to learn, so I'm kind of still used to school, you know? I finished 2 years ago and miss just having some stimulation that way," expressed the Pole.

"But on the other hand, I know I can't do much because my priority is tennis & my career so. I'm pretty sure that maybe after I finish, I will go to some university.”

Swiatek also revealed that studying has always been a significant part of her life, and having finished school just two years ago, she misses it. The 21-year-old added that she is very curious about the world and tries to satiate that during her time off, as she cannot afford to lose focus during tournaments and matches.

“I'm just curious about the world. And I sometimes have to stop being curious because I need to focus on tennis. And I'm trying to kind of still have that curiosity, maybe not during the matches & tournaments, but when I have time off.”

The No. 1 seed in Madrid will next take on No. 16 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the last 16.

Iga Swiatek Surpassed Serena Williams’ clay win %

Iga Swiatek has the highest win % on clay at WTA 1000 events

3-time Grand Slam champion at just 21 years old, Iga Swiatek has added another record to her name. She now holds the highest win percentage on clay at the WTA 1000 events, overtaking the legendary Serena Williams.

The Pole has now won 52 of 59 matches on clay at WTA 1000 events, with a win percentage of 88.2%. Williams followed her with 88% in second place and Maria Sharapova with 82.1% in third.

The two-time French Open champion successfully defended her Stuttgart title last week with an emphatic victory over No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka. She aims to repeat the feat at the 2023 Madrid Open as well.

