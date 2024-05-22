Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka & Elena Rybakina are not the only 3 players far ahead of the rest of the WTA field, says Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari recently opened up on her prospects at the 2024 French Open. The Greek believes that many top players apart from the WTA's 'Big 3' - Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - are in with a chance at the clay court Major.

Maria Sakkari is among the best players to have plied their trade on the WTA Tour in the 2020s. The 28-year-old has been considerably successful at Roland Garros, where she reached the semifinal in 2021. Seeded seventh at this year's clay court Major, she is one of the favorites to go all the way in Paris.

Maria Sakkari recently spoke to the French Open online media personnel ahead of her campaign next fortnight. She expressed pride in the depth of the women's field while talking about her aspirations.

"Iga has been incredible the last couple of years, but everyone’s beatable and you can easily squeeze in there with one good week and then things can be a lot different for you," Maria Sakkari told Roland Garros. "I just feel like for me, my main goal is to get into that top 3 level and then everything for me is possible."

She further inferred that Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Elena Rybakina weren't the only players capable of playing lights-out tennis on their day.

"Iga is the most stable player right now, but I just feel like everyone is playing good. And on a good day, everyone can beat anyone," she added. "So I don’t really pay attention to that 'Big Three' talk, because I don’t think it’s only three players at that level right now, it’s more than three."

Maria Sakkari: "Last three years I have been very consistent with my results and my ranking"

Maria Sakkari plays a forehand at the 2024 Italian Open

During the interaction, Maria Sakkari also talked briefly about her consistency over the years. The Greek finished inside the year-end WTA top 10 rankings in 2021-23, having achieved a career-high of No. 3 in early 2022.

While Sakkari admittedly wants to win the big titles, she wasn't beyond admitting that her consistency was a hallmark of her excellence. She also expressed an interest in sharpening her skills more.

"Firstly, I think that the experience I have now on the tour, every match situation I think helps me develop that (consistency)," Maria Sakkari said. "I feel like it really helps that the last three years I have been very consistent with my results and my ranking. You know me, I want more than that, but I just have to, first of all, get that stability back and just try and improve my game, which looks like it’s getting better already."

Sakkari added:

"I just felt like there was a consistency, which I really like because I feel like that's what's going to take me to my level where I'm going to hopefully win a big title. That's what I'm looking for right now."