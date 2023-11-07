"Iga Swiatek back at the top where she belongs, the pandemic is over, world is healing" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek winning WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek's remarkable triumph at the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun has elicited joyous reactions from tennis fans.

After securing commanding straight-set wins in both the group stage and semifinals, Swiatek capped off her exceptional campaign with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jessica Pegula. The Pole clinched her maiden WTA Finals title in clinical fashion, dropping only 20 games en route to her win, marking the most dominant run to the title since the reintroduction of the round-robin format in 2003.

With her triumph, the four-time Grand Slam champion also reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from Aryna Sabalenka and secured a year-end No. 1 finish for the second consecutive year.

Iga Swiatek's victory at the WTA Finals and her ascent to the top spot in the rankings was met with exuberant celebrations from tennis fans.

"Iga back at the top where she belongs. The Pandemic is over. World is healing," a fan commented.

"You literally CANNOT get your leader's spot back in a more iconic way," another fan chimed in.

Several fans also marveled at the Pole's dominant wins against the best players in the world en route to the title.

"She only dropped 20 games in 5 matches against the highest ranked players in the World!" a fan posted.

"She’s clearly the best player in the world right now and there is not a player even close to creating a rivalry. She may not win every match but she’s going to continue to win a high percentage for weeks to come if not years," another user shared.

A brief look at Iga Swiatek's WTA Finals 2023 campaign

Iga Swiatek wins the 2023 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek entered the 2023 WTA Finals in imperious form, having recently won her sixth career WTA 1000 title China Open. The Pole commenced her campaign with a 7-6(3), 6-0 win over Marketa Vondrousova.

The four-time Grand Slam champion then defeated Coco Gauff 6-0, 7-5 to record her ninth win over the American in 10 encounters. Subsequently, the 22-year-old emerged victorious against Ons Jabeur, winning 6-1, 6-2 and advancing to the semifinals of the year-end championships without dropping a set.

Swiatek secured a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final in Cancun. Her win granted the Pole an opportuniy to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking by winning the title clash against Jessica Pegula.

Iga Swiatek put on a clinical display against Pegula, winning 11 straight games to claim a 6-1, 6-0 victory in just 59 minutes. The victory marked the 22-year-old's tour-leading sixth title of 2023 and the 17th of her career.