Iga Swiatek gives a peek into her "busy day at the office" ahead of Madrid Open ft. on-court practice in very "cold" conditions

Iga Swiatek recently provided a glimpse into her training session ahead of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Swiatek will kick off her Madrid Open campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She will go up against Wang Xiyu in her opening match. The World No.1 is entering the WTA 1000 tournament on the heels of several outstanding performances, including title victories at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells Masters, and a semifinal run at the recently concluded Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Ahead of her campaign in Madrid, Iga Swiatek took to social media to share a series of pictures of her training sessions and attending various pre-tournament press conferences and media appearances.

"Hello! 👋🏼 @mutuamadridopen," Swiatek captioned her Instagram post.

Swiatek also re-shared her post on her Instagram story, mentioning that it was a "busy day at the office" and noting the "cold" weather in Madrid.

"Fun to be back in Madrid! Busy day at the office today, and why is it so coooold?" Swiatek captioned her Instagram story.

Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz also shared a video of the World No.1 in the gym, doing a "crab walk" like exercise with a resistance band wrapped around her legs.

Screengrab of Swiatek and Daria Abramowicz's Instagram stories

Iga Swiatek will face Wang Xiyu in the second round at Madrid Open 2024

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek is set to kick off her Madrid Open campaign against World No.52 Wang Xiyu.

Swiatek had an impressive run at the WTA 1000 tournament last year, reaching the final. She had started her campaign by defeating Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-2 and Bernarda Pera 6-3, 6-2 in the second and third rounds, respectively. The Pole then went on to overcome Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in the fourth round

The World No.1 continued her winning streak by beating Petra Martic 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals and Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals, securing her spot in the final.

However, in the championship match, Swiatek faced Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to claim her second Madrid Open title. The Belarusian had previously won the title in 2021 by defeating Ashleigh Barty in the final.

Meanwhile, Wang Xiyu advanced to the second round at the 2024 Madrid Open by defeating Ana Bogdan 6-7(5), 7-6(4), 6-2. In last year's campaign, Xiyu secured victories against Varvara Gracheva and Bianca Andreescu in the first and second rounds, respectively. However, her journey came to an end when she was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.

Swiatek and Wang Xiyu have never competed against each other on the WTA Tour, making their head-to-head record 0-0.