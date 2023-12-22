World No. 1 women's tennis player Iga Swiatek is looking forward to witnessing Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka compete on their return to tennis action.

Nadal has been absent from the ATP tour since the Australian Open in January 2023. He injured his hip while playing against McDonald Mackenzie in the second round of the Slam. The injury forced him into surgery which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, Osaka has not been in action since the 2022 Japan Open. In the meantime, she welcomed her first child, Shai, with rapper boyfriend Cordae. Both Nadal and Osaka have announced the Brisbane International tournament, scheduled to begin on December 31, to be their first competitive stint after their respective long breaks.

Iga Swiatek, who's currently in Abu Dhabi for the World Tennis League (WTL), was recently asked to comment on the aforementioned stars' comeback. The Pole said she is eager to watch the two swing their racquets again.

"I’m just curious [to see] how they are going to play and if they’re going to be rusty or not but obviously they are both really experienced so I hope they’re going to do well," Swiatek was quoted as saying by The National News.

Swiatek wished the Spaniard would come good. She said:

"From a fan perspective, I’m really happy that they are coming back and I’m going to be able to see their game. Rafa obviously is a huge inspiration for me, so I just hope he’s going to play nicely."

The French Open champion would be focusing more on Naomi Osaka's return as the duo might lock horns at some tournament in the 2024 season. She has played against Osaka twice thus far and won once.

"Naomi, we may play against each other, so it’s pretty funny but I’m happy that she’s back and she could fulfill her other goals and now come back to playing tennis," the four-time Grand Slam champion added.

"I will not be surprised if Rafael Nadal wins more Slams" - Andrey Rublev

2017 US Open Tennis Championships - Day 10

Russian tennis star Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, expressed his faith in Rafael Nadal's potential to win more Grand Slams upon returning. He said:

“How many times people would say, not just about Rafa, about all those three players, every time they were injured or down and losing matches everybody was saying, ‘Now the time of Roger or time of Rafa or time of Novak, is coming to an end’ and they always proved them wrong. So I will not be surprised if he will prove it again and wins more slams."

Rublev and Nadal have played against each other thrice to date and the latter maintains a 2-1 lead in the head-to-head count. Rublev, too, is currently in Abu Dhabi as a participant at the WTL.

