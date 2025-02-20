"Iga Swiatek has lost her confidence";"WTF is happening" - Fans baffled by Pole's shocking loss to Mirra Andreeva in Dubai

Iga Swiatek's defeat to 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships has left tennis fans baffled. The Russian prodigy decimated the World No. 2 6-3, 6-3 in an hour and 36 minutes to book her sport in the final four.

Swiatek has had a positive start to the year, reaching the final of the United Cup, the Australian Open, and the Qatar Open. However, she failed to win any of these events, which may be disappointing for a player of her high standard. The Pole then shifted her focus to the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she was off to a flier, taking out Victoria Azarenka and Dayana Yastremska in straight sets.

In a highly-anticipated quarterfinal clash against Mirra Andreeva, Iga Swiatek came up short, handing the Russian another monumental win in her young career.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the 23-year-old's upsetting defeat, One fan felt Iga Swiatek needed to find her best self at her forte, the clay courts,

"Looks like Iga has lost her confidence. She needs to wait for the clay season to win anything. All top players are flopping," the fan felt.

Another surprised fan questioned,

"WTF is happening to IGA SWAITEK," the fan questioned.

Another added,

"I don't like this recent attitude Iga has..like if it's not going her way she starts playing half arsed..Gives up kind of," a fan opined.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans.

"I'm not upset that she lost, she can’t win everything, but it feels like she’s not enjoying herself. the frustration comes too quickly, and without a functioning serve, she’s easy to overpower. i just want to see her happy, lifting trophies, but something isn’t clicking," a fan said.

"Thank god , more and more players are starting to understand how to play her. Her weak serve is now being punished more often. Her lack of a plan B is now being exposed more," a fan theorized.

"I am taking a short break from watching her just annoys me for now still gonna root for her and wish her the best but im done with following her matches," a fan commented.

Andreeva admitted she was nervous going up against Swiatek.

"I was nervous before the match" - Mirra Andreeva opens up about her emotions following her massive win against Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva during a practice session - Source: Getty

During the on-court interview, Mirra Andreeva admitted she was nervous heading into her match against Iga Swiatek and tried to remember their maiden meeting at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati last year where both women put on a show. Despite playing high-quality tennis, Andreeva was defeated by Swiatek from a set up.

“I was nervous before the match.. I told myself I played great in our last match & I just need to keep playing aggressive. It wasn’t easy with all the fans. I think we were even. I had a lot of support," she said.

However, the Russian was happy to reach her maiden WTA 1000 semifinal, where she will face the winner of Elena Rybakina vs Sofia Kenin.

