"Iga Swiatek must be exhausted from carrying entire On brand on her back" - Tennis fans react as Ben Shelton's on-court struggles continue in Atlanta

Ben Shelton, who bagged a rewarding sponsorship deal with Roger Federer-backed On alongside Iga Swiatek this year, has struggled on the court. Tennis fans have shared their reactions to his continued disappointments following his recent loss at the 2023 Atlanta Open on July 25.

Atlanta-born Ben Shelton came into the ATP 250 Atlanta Open after his appearance at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition event in Los Angeles California.

Shelton, the sixth seed, suffered a shock defeat to 18-year-old opponent Juncheng Shang in the opening round itself. Shang got the better of the Atlanta native in straight-sets 6-4, 6-4, to set up a clash with former World No. 4 Kei Nishikori.

This is Ben Shelton’s 16th loss on tour in 2023. The American, who is playing his first full season since turning pro late last year, has accumulated a mere 10 tour-level wins since January. The World No. 41’s two other wins have come at the Cagliari Challenger.

Four of his tour wins have come at the Australian Open, where he made a breakthrough by reaching the quarterfinals on his very first attempt.

Apart from that, however, Shelton has been unsuccessful in stringing two wins together in a single tournament. This has caught the eyes of tennis fans and they have shared their feelings about the player’s worrying graph.

Many fans jokingly said that Roger Federer-backed On is heavily relying on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek’s success given the American’s poor run of form.

“Iga must be exhausted from carrying the entire On brand on her back dayum,” one fan joked.

Another fan suggested that the American's recent participation in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition event left him unprepared for the North American hardcourt swing.

“That's what you get when you go to UTS to have fun and don't care about the USA hard court season,” the fan said.

Élson Teles @hydryelson @josemorgado That's what you get when you go to UTS to have fun and don't care about the USA hard court season

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Goat Rena Forever @Renasupremacist @whomstissarah This is what happens when you sign khias

🫣😌 @ubiqutkus 🤣 @whomstissarah Maybe why Federer posted Ben on his main cuz Someone gotta help sell it he can’t

Luke Basile @LbrBasile @josemorgado I mean, there’s a sophomore slump, and then there’s this…

Nac @Getafe1 @josemorgado Ben Shelton is all hype. He needs a lot of work. Still the Tennis Channel puts him on TV instead of other matches that are more entertaining.

Betty Scott 𓃵 @Betty_A_Scott @josemorgado He’s too busy being a highlight reel. Likes to grandstand and play risky shots. A bit like Shapo.

Sam Innes @sam_innes19 @josemorgado Yeah, Shelton has been extremely overhyped. He's not remotely close to the level people seem to think he is

L M @sgzznbn2yr @josemorgado Another product of the woke media

Tyler Seguin’s ESPN Body Issue @McdavidsOily @josemorgado He’s too busy modelling Federer’s clothing line vs. Working on that backhand and second serve.

Ben Shelton fails to make a mark in his hometown, Iga Swiatek makes a winning start in hers

2023 French Open champion Iga Swiatek is looking for her third claycourt title of the season in Warsaw

Ben Shelton failed to make the most of homecourt advantage at the 2023 Atlanta Open, losing to Shang Juncheng. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek was able to clinch a win in front of her home crowd at the ongoing Poland Open in Warsaw.

This is Iga Swiatek’s second time participating in the WTA 250 event. She reached the quarterfinals on her debut last year, where she crashed out against eventual champion Caroline Garcia.

In the ongoing edition, the Pole was up against Uzbekistani player Nigina Abduraimova in the opening round on July 25. She secured a 6-4, 6-3 win to book her spot in the second round.

The World No. 1 now awaits the winner between Claire Liu and Yue Yuan for a repeat spot in the quarterfinals.