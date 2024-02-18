Iga Swiatek picks her ideal NBA All-Star team ft. Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has selected her NBA All-Star team, which includes herself, Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, Rafael Nadal and others.

The Pole defeated Elena Rybakina on Saturday at the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 7-6(8), 6-2 to secure her third consecutive title in Doha and her first title of the season. This victory also established her as the first WTA player to achieve such a feat since Serena Williams at the Miami Open (2013-2015).

During her post-match interview, when asked about forming an All-Star basketball team from WTA and ATP players, Swiatek humorously admitted she doesn't know the best NBA players and doesn't watch the NBA while playfully noting that she's European.

“ I don't really watch this. I don't really watch NBA. Really, I don't know of the best NBA players. They just make a team? I'm European. I don't watch NBA (smiling),” she said.

However, she went on to specify her desired All-Star team, which consisted of herself, Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal, two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, 2024 Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner, ATP's No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and WTA's No. 4 Elena Rybakina.

“Well, I would say me, Aryna, Novak, Sinner, Alcaraz, Elena and Ons. I mean, that's the obvious answer. And Rafa, yeah,” Iga Swaitek said.

“I don't use really social media during the tournaments” - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the China Open - Day 13

In the same interview, Swiatek was asked if social media was a distraction for her. She responded that she doesn't use social media during tournaments.

“I would say I'm doing good job, like, separating that. I don't use really social media during the tournaments. I just post my stuff and that's all,” she said.

Swiatek, however, admitted that it can be distracting, especially when experiencing success, as one may easily focus on the business side of the sport and forget about working hard as an athlete.

“For sure, when I go on social media when I'm not playing tournaments, yeah, it can distract a person. I would say also when you start making successes, having successes, it's easy to focus on the business part of the sport and forget what you are actually here to do, the work that you should put,” she said.

The 22-year-old then took fans down memory lane to when she won her first Grand Slam title in 2020. She reflected on how, after her triumph, practicing was no longer a priority in her schedule until her team had to put her back on the right path.

“I remember after I won my first Roland Garros, like two months I really was going the wrong path. The practices weren't a priority in my schedule, in my head, you know? I remember my team had to kind of push me right back on the right path," Swiatek said.

I think, yeah, social media and Internet can distract you, and this business side of sport, if you don't balance it well,” she added.