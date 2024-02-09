Iga Swiatek put the 2024 Australian Open defeat behind her and took part in an intense training session ahead of her Qatar Open campaign.

At the first Grand Slam of the year, Swiatek, seeded one, defeated former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round to break Kenin's four-match winning streak at the Rod Laver Arena.

In what turned out to be the longest Grand Slam match of her career, the World No. 1 showcased her resilience by defeating Danielle Collins 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the second round. However, the Pole's campaign at the Australian Open came to an end in the third round when Czech player Linda Noskova rallied from a set down to defeat her 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. This result marked the earliest exit of a No.1 seed at the Australian Open since 1979.

Despite not having a desirable start to the season, Iga Swiatek has tried to overcome her loss, among other things, by going go-karting with her team. Recently she took to social media to share a video of her training session, all in preparation for her title defense at the 2024 Qatar Open.

In the training video, the World No. 1 can be seen using an air bike and then hitting out in an indoor court. She is also seen honing her accuracy by attempting to strike down a tennis ball case. Ultimately, Swiatek successfully knocks down the case, prompting her to have a little celebration.

"🎯 Grinding... #workworkwork," Swiatek captioned her Instagram post.

Iga Swiatek on her Australian Open 2024 loss: "I wish I could have played a little bit better"

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 Australian Open

During her post-match press conference following her defeat to Linda Noskova at the 2024 Australian Open, Iga Swiatek expressed her disappointment on her loss but emphasized her determination to move forward and focus on upcoming tournaments.

Swiatek acknowledged that she had employed a similar approach in the past, swiftly shifting her attention to future competitions after a loss. She affirmed her intention to adopt the same mindset this year.

"Well, I just feel like, I don't know, I lost but I'm going to have more tournaments. I remember just last year getting back to work. I could reset and just focus on next tournaments. So I'm going to do the same this year," Iga Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 expressed that she had given her best effort during the match against Noskova, and therefore, she holds "no regrets." However, she does acknowledge a desire to have performed a "little bit better."

"Still I know that I did everything I could to try to make it work. Technically it didn't work. But I know I did everything I could. I have kind of no regrets. For sure I wish I could have played a little bit better in this tournament," she added.