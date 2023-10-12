"Iga Swiatek could retire tomorrow and be a no-brainer hall of famer" - Tennis journalist

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently made a noteworthy statement, suggesting that Iga Swiatek's career achievements are already so impressive that she could retire tomorrow and still be an undeniable Hall of Famer.

Iga Swiatek's most recent triumph was at the China Open in Beijing. She secured her spot in the finals after a 6-2, 6-3 victory over US Open champion Coco Gauff in the semifinals. Swiatek continued her winning streak, claiming the championship on Sunday by defeating Russian star Liudmila Samsonova with a score of 6-2, 6-2. This victory marked her fifth title of 2023.

While answering fans' questions on Wednesday 11th October, Jon Wertheim had a lot of praise for the Pole and stated that she is unquestionably an extraordinary player. Even at the young age of 22, she could choose to retire today, and her induction into the Hall of Fame would be an absolute certainty. He also added that she has more determination and resilience than people acknowledge.

"The extraordinary player is beyond dispute. She could retire tomorrow, at age 22, and be a no-brainer Hall of Famer. She is a wonderful athlete. She is far grittier than credited." He said

The WTA World No. 2 has opted to skip the Korea Open, which started on October 9. Instead, she will return to the practice court in preparation for the WTA Finals in Cancun, set to begin on October 29.

"It was the last thing I expected at the beginning of the tournament" - Iga Swiatek discusses winning the China Open 2023

2023 China Open - Day 13

In a recent interview, Iga Swiatek mentioned that winning the China Open in Beijing was the last thing she expected when the tournament began, especially as she defeated Liudmila Samsonova to secure the title.

"I’m very happy, for sure, it was the last thing that I expected at the beginning of the tournament." She said

She further commented that, despite the seemingly straightforward scoreline, the match was far from easy. It was highly intense, and she placed a significant amount of pressure on herself.

"The match, even though the scoreline suggests it was easy, wasn’t. It was intense, and I put a lot of pressure on myself." Swaitek added

This season, Iga Swiatek ascended to the top 10 of the WTA rankings, maintaining her position for a remarkable 75 weeks. In addition to her victory at the China Open, she clinched titles at the Poland Open, the Qatar Ladies Open, and the Stuttgart Open. Furthermore, she secured her third French Open win, marking her fourth Grand Slam title.