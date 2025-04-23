Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette gives verdict on Pole's heartbreaking loss to Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek suffered her sixth consecutive defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in last week's Stuttgart Open, casting doubts on the World No. 2's big-match winning ability. Her coach, Wim Fissette, gave his thoughts on the Pole's performance against the Latvian and also spoke about whether she needed to improve in any department of the game.

Swiatek has endured a tough year on the WTA Tour thus far, falling in either the semifinals or the quarterfinals stages of several big tournaments. The 23-year-old was defending her runner-up points in Stuttgart last week but was bested by Jelena Ostapenko in three sets in their last-eight encounter. With her victory, the 27-year-old secured an unassailable 6-0 winning record against her higher-ranked rival.

Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette, while speaking to TVP Sport, expressed his views on the five-time Major winner's campaign at the WTA 500 tournament. He insisted that while his ward gave a good account of herself against Ostapenko, fluctuations in her serve might have let her down.

"After Miami, we made some adjustments to the preparation of the serve. During the training on the court, it works very well. In the match with Jelena Ostapenko, Iga was a bit tense at the beginning. When she entered the match, it was much better," Wim Fissette explained to TVP Sport.

"However, there were too many 'ups and downs'. In some matches, she served very well, in others, the first serve was missing... So this element fluctuates and it is normal that we pay a lot of attention to it, we spend a lot of time on it. It is definitely something that we would all like to see improvement in. We work on it every day. I am convinced that it will get better step by step."

Swiatek has yet to figure out her match-up against the uber-aggressive Jelena Ostapenko, who has defeated her in New York, Indian Wells, and Dubai, as well.

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette: "There is nothing urgent that needs to be improved immediately"

Iga Swiatek and coach Wim Fissette at Miami Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

During the interaction with the Polish tabloid, Wim Fissette, who has worked with the likes of Naomi Osaka, Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova in the past, expressed confidence in his ward's game as he maintained that there weren't many chinks in the World No. 2's armor.

"Looking at Iga's matches and what she shows during training, there is nothing urgent that needs to be improved immediately and in relation to which a big change is needed," he added.

Fissette also stated that there wasn't enough time between the tournaments to incorporate any major changes to her game; rather, "there is time for small corrections, which we try to implement every day."

Iga Swiatek will next be defending her 2024 Madrid Open crown this fortnight. Seeded second, the 23-year-old will face her Miami Open conqueror, Alexandra Eala, for a place in the third round of the 1000-level event later this week.

