"Iga Swiatek's global stand-up comedy show is on tour" - Tennis fans react to Pole joking about Canadian Open stadium being named after her

Several tennis fans reacted to Iga Swiatek making a playful remark about the Canadian Open stadium being named after her. The primary tennis court for the tournament is located in Montreal and is known as the IGA Stadium, previously recognized as the Du Maurier Stadium and the Uniprix Stadium.

Swiatek is coming into the tournament with four titles under her belt this season. The Pole won titles in Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros, and most recently the Poland Open.

Swiatek's journey in the Canadian Open ended in disappointment last year with a third-round exit. This year, she will face off against either Zhu Lin or Karolina Pliskova in the second-round match.

During a press conference prior to the start of her Canadian Open campaign, the World No. 1 discussed the experience of playing at a stadium that shares her name. She playfully suggested that the stadium was actually named after her, emphasizing the immense honor it would be.

Swiatek went on to acknowledge that it is merely a delightful coincidence and expressed her genuine enjoyment whenever she sets her eyes on the IGA Stadium.

"Stadium being named after me huge privilege let’s pretend that’s the story. It’s just a nice coincidence. So yeah it’s fun. I feel more happy when I see that it is IGA Stadium. So it’s nice they should do this more often," Swiatek said.

Several tennis fans were amused to hear Iga Swiatek discussing having a stadium named after her. One fan took to social media, humorously suggesting that the Polish tennis star's "global stand-up comedy show" was currently on.

"Iga swiatek's global stand-up comedy show is on tour right now btw," a fan tweeted.

Another fan chimed in, emphasizing that it would be truly unbearable for Swiatek's opponents to constantly see her name plastered everywhere, including the courts.

"Imagine how her opponents must feel like seeing her name everywhere on site and even on courts," the fan tweeted.

Iga Swiatek tries her hand at yoga in Montreal ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open

Iga Swiatek recently explored the world of yoga as a means for 'Mental Timeout' in Montreal, just before the commencement of her 2023 Canadian Open campaign.

Tennis Canada's mental health program, known as 'Mental Timeout', has garnered recognition for its efforts. Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, took the initiative to become the primary supporter of this program.

The introduction of the 'Mental Timeout' initiative aligns perfectly with Tennis Canada's mission. Their goal is to enhance the overall well-being of tennis players nationwide and foster a safe and inclusive environment for all participants in the sport.

Tennis Canada also introduced 'Tennis Therapy', an all-encompassing program specifically tailored to assist players competing in the Canadian Open. This initiative offers a wide range of activities, such as meditation and yoga, with the primary goal of improving the overall well-being and performance of athletes.

During this year's event, Iga Swiatek participated in a yoga demonstration, for the fans who had eagerly gathered to witness. This display also served as an extension of the 'Mental Timeout' promotion.

Danish tennis player Holger Rune was also an active participant in last year's yoga display.