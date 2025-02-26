Iga Swiatek's love for Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Pearl Jam & other 'dad rock' bands breaks the internet: "Every single song is a banger"

Iga Swiatek shared her 'Gym Rock' playlist on her website, and many fans praised the Pole for her 'Dad Rock' collection. Her playlist includes songs from classic bands like Queen, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Pearl Jam.

Swiatek recently launched her official website, which features a section dedicated to her playlists. Her "Gym Rock" playlist was shared on Reddit, and the known 'Swiftie' earned extra praise from fans, who gave her bonus points for curating a collection of absolute 'bangers.'

"This is an ELITE playlist. Zombie goes so hard," one fan wrote.

"She definitely got some point on my book! Every single song is a banger!" another fan wrote.

"It's honestly really f***ing cool seeing a top level athlete have such varied and clear appreciation for music (and generally quite good music too), especially for someone who comes across as reserved and introverted as she does," a third fan wrote.

Here are some more fans praising Swiatek for her song choices.

"Far out I’m genuinely impressed. That is an absolute ripper of a playlist. Well done Iga! Source: I’m a dad," one fan wrote.

"These are all great songs. My opinion of her has increased," another fan wrote.

Swiatek's 'Dad Rock' collection includes songs from bands that dominated the music scene from the 1960s to the early 2000s. Some of the hits include 'Highway to Hell' by AC/DC, 'Smells like Teen Spirit' by Nirvana, 'We Will Rock You' and 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen and 'Livin' On a Prayer' by Bon Jovi.

When Iga Swiatek opened up about the rock bands she was listening to during the 2023 Australian Open

Iga Swiatek at the Dubai Tennis Championships - Source: Getty

After advancing to the third round of the 2023 Australian Open, Iga Swiatek revealed that she had changed her playlist before the match. The Pole was listening to the same music for two years and it was difficult for her to bring a change but she did it.

"It's still rock," she said during the press conference. "Just different songs. Red Hot Chili Peppers. Well, it's a new one," she adds after a pause. "That's why I don't remember. I think Black Sabbath is there, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin but different songs than before, and Lenny Kravitz. Different but still the same kind of stuff."

Swiatek is also known for her love of Taylor Swift. She attended the Eras Tour concert in Liverpool at Anfield in June 2024.

In tennis terms, currently, Iga Swiatek is preparing to play at the WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells. She has made deep runs in events she played this season, reaching the final at the United Cup, the semifinals at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open, and the quarterfinal in Dubai.

