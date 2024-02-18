Iga Swiatek's psychologist Daria Abramowicz celebrates Pole winning her third consecutive Qatar Open title

Iga Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, recently celebrated the Pole winning her third consecutive Qatar Open title.

Swiatek defeated Elena Rybakina 7-6(8), 6-2 in the final to secure her first title of the 2024 season. With this win, the World No. 1 not only won her 18th career singles title but also marked a 13-1 career win-loss record in Doha, with her only loss at the WTA 1000 tournament dating back to 2020 in the second round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion first claimed the Qatar Open title in 2022 by defeating Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0, and successfully defended her title in 2023 by defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0.

Iga Swiatek's triumph also marked her as the first player in nearly nine years to clinch a WTA title three consecutive times. The last player to achieve such a feat was Serena Williams, who achieved this milestone by securing her third consecutive Miami Open title in 2015.

Recently, a fan account of Iga Swiatek shared a picture of the Pole's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, and physiotherapist, Maciej Ryszczuk, holding up their hands with three fingers pointing up following the Pole's win in Doha. The celebratory gesture of holding up three fingers was a tribute to Swiatek winning her third consecutive title at the Qatar Open.

After the photo was shared, Abramowicz took to X (formerly Twitter) to repost the fan's post, writing:

"3️⃣ 💪🏻 ."

Iga Swiatek: "Coming here and being the double-defending champion wasn't easy"

Iga Swiatek with the 2024 Qatar Open trophy

Following her win against Elena Rybakina at the 2024 Qatar Open, Iga Swiatek revealed that the key to her wins was focusing on the right things and staying dedicated to her work without getting distracted.

"I'm happy that I kept working and just didn't really think about too many stuff during this week and just focused on the right things, because I think it was the key," Swiatek said during the trophy presentation.

Swiatek acknowledged the challenges of entering the tournament as the "double-defending champion" but expressed her satisfaction in being able to use her past experiences to secure the title this year.

"Coming here and being kind of the double-defending champion wasn't easy. So I'm happy that I have this experience already, and hopefully I'm going to use it," she added.

The World No. 1 also expressed her happiness and pride in her performance but also admitted that the pressure and expectations of winning her third consecutive title in Doha had weighed heavily on her.

"You don’t even know how hard it was not to think about it. I came here and was pretty stressed because I felt the expectations. I wanted to do everything step by step like I always do. I’m really happy. I’m really proud of myself," she said.