Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari to win the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells for the second time in her career, which has sent tennis fans into a frenzy.

Swiatek dominated Sakkari in the summit clash of the WTA 1000 event on March 17, wrapping up the match in just 65 minutes. The Pole even double-bageled her opponent in the second set, sealing the victory with a final scoreline of 6-4, 6-0. This win marked Swiatek's second title of the season, following her triumph at the Qatar Open last month.

The four-time Grand Slam champion became the first top seed to lift the Indian Wells trophy since Victoria Azarenka did 12 years ago. She will now aim to be the only woman to achieve the Sunshine Double for the second time since Steffi Graf (1994, 1996).

Iga Swiatek got her hands on the accolade for the first time in 2022, coincidentally beating Sakkari to win Indian Wells in the final. This indicates that history might just repeat itself soon when the Miami Open starts on March 19.

Tennis fans have now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Swiatek demolishing Maria Sakkari to win the WTA 1000 event. One user was particularly impressed by how the World No. 1 makes even very skilled players appear "ordinary."

"It's damn impressive how ordinary Iga Swiatek makes really very good tennis players look," they wrote.

"Just send her to the ATP already it’s unfair."

"Oh, a bagel to win a masters is WILD."

"She's the Serena Williams of this generation," one fan tweeted.

