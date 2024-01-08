"Iga Swiatek should’ve played the men’s tie for Poland too" - Fans impressed by Pole stunning Alexander Zverev in mixed doubles rally at United Cup

Iga Swiatek's remarkable performance in Poland's final against Germany at the 2024 United Cup has left tennis fans in awe.

Swiatek continued her dominant run at the United Cup in the final, securing a 1-0 lead for Poland with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Angelique Kerber in the women's singles tie. Hubert Hurkacz had a strong opportunity to secure the win in the men's tie. However, Alexander Zverev saved two match points and claimed a 6-7(3), 7-6(6), 6-4 victory, leveling the scores and forcing a mixed doubles decider.

Zverev then teamed up with Laura Siegemund to narrowly edge past the World No. 1 and Hurkacz, winning 6-4, 5-7, 10-4 and sealing Germany's victory at the event. Despite the loss, Swiatek's exceptional performance shone through, exemplified by her remarkable forehand winner against Zverev in the opening set.

Tennis fans were amazed by Iga Swiatek stunning Zverev during the rally. One fan even suggested that the four-time Grand Slam champion should have represented Poland in the men's singles tie instead of Hurkacz.

"Iga should've played the men's tie for Poland too," the fan commented.

"Hubi could NEVER do this," another fan chimed in.

Other fans were thrilled to see the World No. 1 deliver such an impressive performance against a male player.

"Something very cool about Swiatek destroying men," a fan posted.

"I will say I love watching Iga clock the men," another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Having Iga Swiatek on a team is like having a cheat code on a video game" - Alexander Zverev

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 United Cup

Following Germany's triumph at the United Cup, Alexander Zverev graciously commended Team Poland for their incredible performance at the event. He also expressed confidence in Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz's ability to achieve success in 2024.

"Congrats to Team Poland, amazing run. It was a matter of millimetres today for you guys to be the champions. I know it is upsetting, but you guys all have I think an amazing season ahead. Hubi and Iga, especially I think," he said during the trophy presentation.

The German lavished praise on Swiatek in particular, comparing having her as a teammate to having a cheat code in a video game. He hailed the 22-year-old for her success on the tour and predicted a great season ahead for her.

"Iga, congratulations on the MVP. I said it before in an interview, I think having you on a team is like having a cheat code on a video game, so it’s amazing what you’ve been doing for the past few years and I think you have a big season ahead," he added.

Iga Swiatek and Alexander Zverev will be back in action at the 2024 Australian Open, which commences on January 14. Both players will be on the hunt for their maiden title at the Melbourne Slam.