Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | WTA Finals 2023

Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are set to renew their rivalry in the group stage of the 2023 WTA Finals on Wednesday.

Both players made a winning start to their campaigns here. Swiatek got the better of reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova. The Pole looked down and out in the first set, but staged a fightback to take it in the tie-break.

The second set was business as usual for Swiatek as dished out a bagel to win the match 7-6 (3), 6-0. She's still in contention to end the season as the top-ranked player, though it depends on how the current World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka performs here as well.

Gauff took on Ons Jabeur and barely broke a sweat over the course of her 6-0, 6-1 victory. It marked her first win across either singles or doubles at the WTA Finals. Last year, she failed to make it past the group stage in both disciplines as she went a combined 0-6 in the tournament.

Swiatek and Gauff are familiar rivals, with this set to be their 10th encounter. The teenager lost their first seven matches, but finally notched up a win over the Pole en route to winning the title in Cincinnati.

Swiatek then put an end to Gauff's 16-match winning streak when they faced off in Beijing last month. The 2023 French Open champion won their semifinal contest 6-2, 6-3, which was their most recent face off as well.

Whoever wins this match in straight sets will top the group and qualify for the semifinals, leaving the other to fight for their place. With that, here are the details about their upcoming match:

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match schedule

The group tie between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff will be the third match of the day at the Estadio Paradisus on Wednesday, November 1.

Date: November 1, 2022 (US/Canada/UK), November 2, 2022 (India/Australia).

Time: Not before 5 pm local time, 6 pm ET, 10 pm GMT and 3:30 am IST.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

