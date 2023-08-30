"Iga Swiatek could win a set in the time it took him to write this" - Tennis fans lay into Mark Petchey over remarks on Pole's rivalry with Coco Gauff

Former British player Mark Petchey's detailed analysis on the significance of the budding rivalry between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff sparked a heated discussion among tennis fans.

Commenting under Swiatek's post celebrating her first-round win at the 2023 US Open, Petchey emphasized the significance of the Pole's rivalry with Gauff, asserting that great players require formidable rivals to continually challenge their capabilities. He supported his argument by drawing a parallel to past rivalries, such as the ones created by the distinct personalities of Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe, and Jimmy Connors.

"Not all great Champions are what we believe we wanted but they are who we need. Borg potentially would have been in the seen in the same light as Iga is at times currently, without the electric and polarising champion personalities of Mac and Connors," he said.

Additionally, Petchey lauded Iga Swiatek's under-appreciated star qualities and her impact on tennis, despite her not fitting everyone's preferences. He then praised Gauff as a potential generational talent before underscoring the importance of rivalries in engaging fans.

"People are far too cool on Iga’s star qualities and impact on tennis in my opinion. Maybe she isn’t what everyone wants but watching someone be the best at what they do, in their own style, I love. Coco is an out of this world star. Potentially generational. She is utterly amazing. However, sport thrives on rivalries and quantity of times they meet to keep casual fans interested and falling in love with the sport," he said.

Petchey's comments were not well received by tennis fans. In particular, fans took issue with the Brit's decision to share his opinions under an innocuous post by Iga Swiatek.

"Why's this man writing his phd thesis under a simple "good match, see you Wednesday" tweet from Iga," a fan commented.

"Nothing like leeching on Iga’s platform. Next time, when you decide to feed the mob with your enlightenment, kindly use your own," another fan chimed in.

One user questioned why Petchey had placed the American in the same league as Swiatek, given that Gauff had only recently secured her first victory over the Pole after going winless in their seven previous encounters.

"Coco won that one match and now she's in the same conversation as Iga," the user posted.

"Iga could win a set in the time it took him to write this tweet," one fan joked.

US Open 2023 2R: Iga Swiatek locks horns with Daria Saville, Coco Gauff faces Mirra Andreeva

Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek kicked off her title defense at the 2023 US Open in dominant fashion with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Rebecca Peterson. The world No. 1 will be up against Australia's Daria Saville in the second round at Flushing Meadows.

Saville defeated American Clervie Ngounoue 6-0, 6-2 to book her spot in the second round. Swiatek leads 1-0 in her head-to-head against the Australian, having won their clash at the 2022 Adelaide International in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff advanced to the second round after mounting a remarkable comeback against Laura Siegemund, winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. She will take on Mirra Andreeva next. The American won their sole previous encounter at the 2023 French Open in three sets.