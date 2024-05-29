"Iga Swiatek has the same work ethic as Rafael Nadal" "She's a psycho" - Fans react to Pole sweeping court at French Open

Iga Swiatek was captured sweeping a practice court at Roland Garros ahead of a training session. The three-time French Open champion's act caught the eye of tennis fans.

Swiatek breezed into the second round of the ongoing French Open after a dominant 6-1, 6-2 win over Leolia Jeanjean. The reigning World No. 1 is next slated to lock horns with former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka on Wednesday, May 29.

Before a training session on the Roland Garros practice courts, Swiatek was seen using a drag brush and a line scrub to ensure that everything was in order before she started training.

Tennis fans on Reddit were quick to voice their opinions on Swiatek's decision to take court maintenance matters into her own hands. One set of fans lauded the Pole, with one fan drawing a parallel to Swiatek's idol, Rafael Nadal.

"I don't think his is about trust. Its just that she has the same work ethic as Nadal. Not afraid to do labour, even being World Number 1. It's about humility," one fan wrote.

"I saw her do this in Stuttgart AFTER practice. Sweeping the court so it's ready for the next player. Good girl. Most players wouldn't bother doing that themselves," commented another fan.

"Makes sense. You take care of the court, the court takes care of you!" another fan chimed in.

Another set of fans came up with humorous reactions to Swiatek's act.

"Iga's a psycho and I love her for it lol," wrote one fan.

"This is her secret weapon, sweeping helps with her proprioception on the court," another fan commented.

"This gives me spiritual / monk vibes for some reason," another fan wrote.

"It is pretty tricky" - Iga Swiatek on facing Naomi Osaka in the second round of the French Open

Naomi Osaka (L) and Iga Swiatek (R) after the 2022 Miami Open women's singles final

Following her emphatic win over Jeanjean, Swiatek assessed her upcoming second-round clash against Osaka. According to the Pole, despite the differences in her and Osaka's games and current rankings, it will be "tricky" to get past the World No. 134-ranked Japanese.

"I don’t think it (their different styles of play and ranking positions) matters on the court. I’ll prepare like for any other match but for sure, nowadays, in women’s draw you can play Grand Slam champions early in the tournament and it is pretty tricky, you know, these players are really experienced," Swiatek said during a press conference.

Swiatek and Osaka's last meeting on the WTA Tour came in the final of the 2022 Miami Open. The Pole came out on top on that occasion to become the World No. 1 for the first time in her career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback