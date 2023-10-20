Iga Swiatek's change from hunted to hunter is scary for rest of the WTA Tour, says tennis presenter

Since Iga Swiatek lost her World No. 1 ranking, she has started playing with more freedom which is a worrying sight for her opponents, as per tennis commentator Blair Henley.

Swiatek started her reign as the top-ranked WTA player on April 4, 2022. But on September 10 this year, she was dethroned by Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus, who now sits on the top spot with 9,381 points. Swiatek stayed at the top for 75 weeks straight.

The Pole won her fourth Grand Slam trophy in June this year with a victory over Karolina Muchova in the French Open final to solidify her position as the World No. 1. Sabalenka, however, caught up with Swiatek as she went through a rough patch after her successful Roland Garros campaign.

Though Swiatek continued to make deep runs at the subsequent tournaments, she only bagged one title, the Poland Open, until the end of September. She faced her worst result since the 2023 Australian Open at the US Open, where she failed to enter the quarterfinals.

The 22-year-old eventually returned among the titles with a maiden China Open title. She dominated the draw in Beijing as she dropped just one set en route to victory. Writer and announcer Blair Henley reflected on Iga Swiatek's performance in a recent episode of Courtside: The US Open Podcast.

"It scares me for everybody else [on tour] to be honest when Iga's like 'Well let's see what else I can improve now that I’m not necessarily the hunted one, the No. 1, now I can do a little bit of hunting. Maybe change my outlook when I’m working in the court a little bit'," Henley stated.

Swiatek downed Liudmila Samsonova in the summit clash at the China Open 6-2, 6-2 quite comfortably. She displayed clinical tennis as she maintained a clean sheet in the unforced errors column. Henley suggested that the World No. 2's game has found fresh freedom after losing the top ranking. She said:

"She hit zero unforced errors in the match. It was interesting that many people saw her en route to that title using some different tools. One of them being the fact that if she wanted to take her foot off the gas slightly and be more of a backboard, she has the capability to do that."

"Iga Swiatek has the capability to come to the net more" - Tennis announcer Blair Henley

Iga Swiatek tries to hit a volley: Wimbledon 2023

During the episode, tennis announcer Blair Henley also opined that Iga Swiatek is skillful enough to play authoritative tennis at the net.

"Iga Swiatek has the capability to come to the net more," Henley said.

Henley added that even though hitting volleys is not like eating a piece of cake for the three-time French Open champion, she has made significant improvements in that regard.

"Her volleys maybe aren’t one of the strongest, haven’t been the strongest part of her game, there’s room for improvement there and we saw that… the more you come in to the net, the better those things are going to get," Henley concluded.

Iga Swiatek is scheduled to compete at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico. The year-end championship will begin on October 29, 2023.