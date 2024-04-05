"Imagine this happening in tennis…both players drop their rackets & start fighting": Boris Becker reacts to New York Rangers & New Jersey Devils brawl

Tennis legend Boris Becker recently reacted to a massive brawl that broke out during an NHL match between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils.

The brawl occurred on Wednesday, April 3, just two seconds into the match, involving all ten players after the opening faceoff. The main event was a face-off between Rangers forward Matt Rempe and New Jersey’s Kurtis MacDermid.

The two have history from a previous encounter from last month when Rempe refused MacDermid’s offer to fight early in the game. Later in the match, Rempe knocked Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler out of the game with an elbow hit and was subsequently suspended for four games.

Despite the early chaos, the Rangers eventually emerged victorious from the heated match with a 4-3 win. However, the brawl was the highlight of the night, leading to eight players being ejected from the game.

The clip of the brawl was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Andre Agassi’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert, who commented on the rarity of such incidents in other sports like baseball, football, and basketball.

"Nuts 🥜 hockey 🏒 in baseball ⚾️ football 🏈 especially basketball 🏀 suspension would be extremely lengthy," Gilbert wrote.

This tweet caught the attention of Boris Becker, who responded to Gilbert's post and wrote about a potential situation in tennis, where players dropped their rackets and started to fight.

"Imagine this happening in tennis 🎾…both players drop their rackets and start fighting," the German wrote.

Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic possibly turning to ex-coach Boris Becker after Goran Ivanisevic split

Novak Djokovic and Boris Becker at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards

Andy Roddick has given his thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s decision to part ways with his coach Goran Ivanisevic, and what the Serb’s future actions might be, which could include bringing Boris Becker back into his team, who assisted the Serb to his six Majors including career Grand Slam.

Roddick, commenting on this development, speculated about who might be the successor to Ivanisevic.

"Seems like he always kind of ends back up with [Marian Vajda] when something like this happens. That’s happened a couple of times," Roddick said during a conversation on Tennis Channel.

Djokovic and Vajda have been together since 2006, with Vajda staying despite additions like Becker (2013-2016) and Agassi (2017-2018). After reuniting with Vajda in 2018, he briefly worked with Ivanisevic until 2022.

Roddick, noting Djokovic’s habit of rehiring past coaches, indicated that Boris Becker’s return to the team wouldn’t be surprising after Ivanisevic’s departure.

"This is pure speculation; I know nothing but it wouldn’t shock me to see Becker in the mix of that conversation," he said.

Becker most recently coached Holger Rune before parting ways with him in February 2024.