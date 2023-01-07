"Imagine Iga doing something like that, they would eat her alive" - Tennis fans react to Daniil Medvedev mocking Novak Djokovic's injury

Novak Djokovic survived an injury scare midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev on Saturday (January 7) to win 6-3, 6-4 and reach the final of the Adelaide International 1 against Sebastian Korda of the United States.

Djokovic caught his left foot while sliding for a ball in the seventh game of the first set and immediately began stretching his hamstring and took a medical break. Following that, his opponent, Medvedev, was seen repeatedly putting his hands towards his hip area, seemingly mocking the Serb's injury.

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa The moment when Medvedev apparently mocked Djokovic and his injury The moment when Medvedev apparently mocked Djokovic and his injury 👇 https://t.co/qsucz9zUuX

Tennis fans all over the world did not appear to take the situation well and rushed to Twitter to express their displeasure. One user claimed that if World No. 1 Iga Swiatek did anything similar to Medvedev, the tennis world would shower her with criticism.

"Imagine Iga is doing something like that. They would eat her alive," the user wrote.

Another user claimed that the Russian lacked class in his attitude towards the Serb, describing him as a "sore loser."

"Just stopped being a fan of him. Sore loser and absolutely no class mocking Nole like this. Get well Champion, Idemoooo King!!!!!" the user wrote.

Sean @Sean89489805 @ozmo_sasa Just stopped being a fan of him.... sore loser and absolutely no class mocking Nole like this..... get well Champion, Idemoooo King....!!!!! @ozmo_sasa Just stopped being a fan of him.... sore loser and absolutely no class mocking Nole like this..... get well Champion, Idemoooo King....!!!!! 😁😇🙏💪🎾👑❤

Another user took a different tack, claiming that Medvedev was happy when the Serb took a medical break, only to be disappointed when he didn't have a serious injury.

"Oh he’s disappointed Djokovic didn’t have a serious injury. This means Medvedev was happy inside when Djokovic had the MTO," the user tweeted.

Dean @mac_centus @Olly_Tennis_ Oh he’s disappointed Djokovic didn’t have a serious injury. This means Medvedev was happy inside when Djokovic had the MTO. @Olly_Tennis_ Oh he’s disappointed Djokovic didn’t have a serious injury. This means Medvedev was happy inside when Djokovic had the MTO.

"Thankfully, it was nothing too serious" - Novak Djokovic on his injury

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Adelaide International 1 - Day 7.

Novak Djokovic addressed his injury during a post-match press conference, saying that it was "nothing too serious."

"Thankfully, it was nothing too serious. If it was, I wouldn’t be able to continue, so I just tried with a medical timeout, some anti-inflammatories, and kind of settled in after a few games. The longer the match went, the more my hamstring was warmer and bothering me less, so hopefully, for tomorrow it will be all fine," Novak said.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner said that he won't give more insights into the injury since it's not "appropriate" to talk about something that isn't serious, adding that his team would take care of him before the final.

"I'm not going to talk about it [injury] too much because I don't think it's appropriate. I felt a pull on the hamstring, I needed a medical timeout and I got one. When the pills kicked in, after a few games when it was warm enough, I felt okay," the Serb said.

"Let's see how it feels when I wake up tomorrow. I know what to do with my team, with my physio. Hopefully, it will feel good. I don't have so much time, but I hope it's enough," he concluded.

